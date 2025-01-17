Roundhill Announces Exchange Listing Changes for Magnificent Seven ETFs

MAGS and MAGX to transfer exchange listings from Nasdaq to Cboe BZX

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, has announced exchange listing changes for the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) and the Roundhill Daily 2x Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) from Nasdaq to Cboe BZX.

No shareholder action is expected because of this change, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of fund shares.

The changes are set forth below and are anticipated to go into effect after markets open on February 3, 2025.

Fund Name Ticker Current Exchange New Exchange Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS NASDAQ Cboe BZX Roundhill Daily 2x Magnificent Seven ETF MAGX NASDAQ Cboe BZX

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at MAGS , MAGX . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

MAGX is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by sophisticated investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies. Investors in the Fund should: 1. understand the risks associated with the use of leveraged strategies; 2. understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged investment results; and 3. intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Investors who do not understand the Fund, or do not intend to actively manage their funds and monitor their investments, should not buy the Fund.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

