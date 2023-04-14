Roundhill Announces Reverse Split of WEED & MEME ETFs

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments has announced it will execute a reverse split of the issued and outstanding shares of the Roundhill Cannabis ETF (Cboe BZX: WEED) and the Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSE Arca: MEME). The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected because of this split, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as outlined below.

After the close of the markets on April 28, 2023, the Funds will affect a reverse split of their issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Fund Name Reverse Split Ratio Roundhill Cannabis ETF 1 for 5 Roundhill MEME ETF 1 for 5

Please note the CUSIP change, effective May 1, 2023:

Fund Name Exchange Current CUSIP New CUSIP Roundhill Cannabis ETF Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. 53656F367 53656F128 Roundhill MEME ETF NYSE Arca, Inc. 53656F342 53656F136

As a result of the reverse split, every five shares of the Fund will be exchanged for one share as indicated in the table above. In addition, the per share net asset value ("NAV") and next day's opening market price will be approximately five times higher for the Funds. Shares of the Funds will begin trading on their respective exchanges on a split-adjusted basis on May 1, 2023.

The next day's opening market value of the Funds' issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder's investment value, will not be affected by the reverse split. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-five reverse split anticipated for the Funds as described above:

1-for-5 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 100 $10 $1,000 Post-Split 20 $50 $1,000

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences of the Reverse Split

As a result of the reverse split, a shareholder of the Funds' shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the Funds' respective exchanges. Thus, the Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder's fractional shares at the Fund's split-adjusted NAV after the close of the markets on April 28, 2023. Such redemption may have tax implications for those shareholders and a shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder's fractional shares. Otherwise, the reverse split will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of Fund shares. No transaction fee will be imposed on shareholders for such redemption.

"Odd Lot" Unit

Also as a result of the reverse split, the Funds may have outstanding one aggregation of less shares required to make a creation unit, or an "odd lot unit." Thus, the Funds will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit at the split adjusted NAV or the NAV on such date the authorized participant seeks to redeem the odd lot unit. An authorized participant is a capital market's facilitator of the ETF creation and redemption process.

The Listed Funds Trust's transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder's investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Fund's shares and maintains a record of the Fund's record owners.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.



Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments