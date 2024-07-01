Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) Waives Fees to 0.00%

WEED ETF will offer expense ratio of 0.00% through July 1, 2025

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, has announced a fee waiver for its Roundhill Cannabis ETF (Cboe: WEED). The WEED ETF, which offers targeted exposure to leading U.S. multi-state operators, will charge an all-in expense ratio of 0.00% until at least July 1, 2025.

"While regulatory reform for the cannabis sector has been slower than anticipated, we believe that the upcoming reclassification to Schedule III can serve as a much needed catalyst for the space," said Dave Mazza, Chief Executive Officer at Roundhill Investments. "As part of introducing our fee waiver, we would encourage investors to consider WEED as a targeted vehicle to express a view on positive momentum in U.S. cannabis."

As detailed below, Roundhill will waive and limit the Fund's Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses to 0.00% until at least July 1, 2025. This change is effective as of July 1, 2024.

Fund Name Ticker Current Net

Expense Ratio New Net

Expense Ratio1 Roundhill Cannabis

ETF WEED 0.40 % 0.00 %

1 Net expenses reflect fees incurred by the Fund after waivers and reimbursements -- fee waivers for WEED are contractual and in

effect until at least July 1, 2025.

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the WEED Cannabis ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/WEED . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The statements and forecasts above are subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such statements, estimates and projections will be realized, and no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such statements and forecasts. Such statements and forecasts are not indicative of future investment performance. ETF characteristics and allocations are subject to change at any time.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a lesser number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a lesser number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. This may increase the Fund's volatility and cause the performance of a relatively small number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund's performance.

Companies involved in the cannabis industry face intense competition, may have limited access to the services of banks, may have substantial burdens on company resources due to litigation, complaints or enforcement actions, and are heavily dependent on receiving necessary permits and authorizations to engage in medical cannabis research or to otherwise cultivate, possess or distribute cannabis. Since the cultivation, possession, and distribution of cannabis can be illegal under United States federal law under certain circumstances, federally regulated banking institutions may be unwilling to make financial services available to growers and sellers of cannabis.

Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. Laws and regulations related to the possession, use (medical or recreational), sale, transport and cultivation of marijuana vary throughout the world, and the Fund will only invest in non-U.S. Cannabis Companies if such companies are operating legally in the relevant jurisdiction. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage.

In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Due to the costs of buying or selling Shares, including brokerage commissions imposed by brokers and bid/ask spreads, frequent trading of Shares may significantly reduce investment results and an investment in Shares may not be advisable for investors who anticipate regularly making small investments.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Foreside Fund Services and Roundhill Investments are unaffiliated companies.

