Roundhill Investments Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs:

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF LNGG 53656G423 Roundhill S&P® Global Luxury ETF LUXX 53656G431 Roundhill S&P® Dividend Monarchs ETF KNGS 77926X106 Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF MAGQ 77926X809

Based on the recommendation of Roundhill Financial Inc. (the "Adviser"), the Board of Trustees for Listed Funds Trust and Roundhill ETF Trust determined it would be in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders to liquidate each of the Funds. Shares of the Funds will cease trading on the listing exchange following the market close on November 27, 2024. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on November 29, 2024. Roundhill Investments, the adviser to the Funds, will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

