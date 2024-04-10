Roundhill Investments Appoints Dave Mazza as CEO

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced the appointment of Dave Mazza as its Chief Executive Officer as the firm embarks on its next stage of growth.

"We are thrilled for Dave to take on the CEO role as Roundhill enters the next phase of its growth trajectory," said Will Hershey, Roundhill Co-Founder. "We believe that Dave's proven leadership and significant ETF experience position the firm to accelerate our expansion within the increasingly competitive ETF marketplace."

Mazza is a long-standing ETF industry expert, frequently appearing on financial media including CNBC and Bloomberg. Prior to joining Roundhill, Mazza was Managing Director, Head of Product, at Direxion. Previously, he held leadership roles with OppenheimerFunds and State Street SPDR ETFs.

"Since joining Roundhill in early 2023, I'm proud of the considerable progress we've made on our strategic initiatives, including the launch of several first-of-their-kind ETFs. I'm honored to now take on the CEO role and look forward to building upon our ongoing innovation by leading the firm into its next chapter of growth."

Roundhill Co-Founders Will Hershey and Tim Maloney will both retain active day-to-day roles in executing on the firm's strategic growth initiatives as well as new product development.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments