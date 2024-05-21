Roundhill Investments Launches GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM)

OZEM provides exposure to the rapidly growing weight loss management market, which is expected to reach $100 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce the launch of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM), which began trading on Nasdaq today. OZEM is the world's first ETF focused exclusively on the rapidly growing sector of GLP-1 receptor agonists and other weight management drugs.

"OZEM offers investors a unique opportunity to efficiently access the companies leading the charge against the global obesity epidemic," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments. "With obesity rates nearly tripling since 1975 and projected to affect over half the population by 2035, the market for weight loss drugs is in its early stages, offering substantial growth potential for companies pioneering innovation in the space."

The obesity treatment market is set for explosive growth. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts that the market could expand by more than 16 times its current size to reach $100 billion by 2030.2

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an actively-managed ETF that is designed to provide exposure to a global portfolio of companies involved in developing weight loss therapeutics.

The fund's top holdings include:

HOLDINGS % WEIGHTING Eli Lilly & Co 20.16 % Novo Nordisk A/S 19.90 % Innovent Biologics Inc 4.59 % Zealand Pharma A/S 4.57 % Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4.47 % Amgen Inc 4.24 % Altimmune Inc 4.19 % Viking Therapeutics Inc 3.50 % Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.41 % Structure Therapeutics Inc 3.24 %

Holdings are subject to change. Data as of 5/20/24.

1 WHO, Global Health Observatory (2022), Ourworldindata.com, 2 Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research; Company data.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/OZEM. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Health Care Companies Risk. Health care companies, such as companies providing medical and healthcare goods and services, companies engaged in manufacturing medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals, as well as operating health care facilities and the provision of managed health care, may be affected by government regulations and government health care programs, increases or decreases in the cost of medical products and services and product liability claims, among other factors. Many health care companies are heavily dependent on patent protection, and the expiration of a company's patent may adversely affect that company's profitability. Health care companies are also subject to competitive forces that may result in price discounting, may be thinly capitalized and susceptible to product obsolescence.

Pharmaceutical Companies Risk. The Fund may have significant exposure to pharmaceutical companies in connection with its investments in GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies.

Pharmaceuticals companies may be affected by industry competition, dependency on a limited number of products, obsolescence of products, government approvals and regulations, loss or impairment of intellectual property rights and litigation regarding product liability. Pharmaceutical are subject to competitive forces that may make it difficult to raise prices of their products and may result in price discounting. The profitability of some pharmaceuticals companies may be dependent on a relatively limited number of products. The research and development costs required to bring a new product to market are substantial with no guarantee that the product will ever become profitable. Many new products are subject to gaining the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), which can be long and costly. Many pharmaceutical companies are heavily dependent on patents and intellectual property rights. The loss or impairment of these rights may adversely affect the profitability of these companies. Pharmaceuticals companies may also be subject to extensive litigation based on product liability and similar claims.

Biotechnology Companies Risk. The Fund may have significant exposure to biotechnology companies in connection with its investments in GLP-1 & Weight Loss Companies. Biotechnology companies invest heavily in research and development which may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products. Biotechnology companies are subject to increased governmental regulation which may delay or inhibit the release of new products. The effects of high development costs and increased regulation may be exacerbated by a company's inability to raise prices to cover costs because of managed care pressure or price controls. Many biotechnology companies are dependent upon their ability to use and enforce intellectual property rights and patents. Any impairment of such rights may have adverse financial consequences. Biotechnology stocks, especially those issued by smaller, less-seasoned companies, tend to be more volatile than the overall market. Biotechnology companies can also be significantly affected by technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits and consequential high insurance costs.

Concentration Risk. The Fund is concentrated in the industry or group of industries comprising the health care sector. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

