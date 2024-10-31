Roundhill Investments Launches S&P 500® Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY)

XPAY seeks to pay monthly return of capital distributions at an annualized rate of 20%.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce the launch of the Roundhill S&P 500® Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY), which begins trading on NYSE Arca today. XPAY is designed to offer investors the potential for monthly return of capital distributions while providing exposure to the S&P 500.

XPAY is specifically designed to meet the needs of income-oriented investors. By providing exposure to the S&P 500, the fund may serve as an alternative for financial advisors and investors who otherwise may opt to sell equity holdings, and therefore incur capital gains, to meet their monthly financial needs.

XPAY aims to provide shareholders with monthly distribution payments at an annualized rate of 20%. The fund seeks to target 100% return of capital distributions, which may be beneficial for tax planning purposes when compared to capital gains or dividend income, as return of capital distributions are not taxable in the year in which they are received.

"XPAY is designed and seeks to offer a steady tax-efficient distribution stream without sacrificing their exposure to the growth potential of U.S. equities," said Dave Mazza, Chief Executive Officer at Roundhill Investments. "The fund seeks to provide a compelling alternative to traditional income-generating investments, allowing investors to potentially receive consistent tax-efficient monthly distributions while enjoying the benefits of equity market participation."

There is no guarantee that the Fund will be able to manage its income so that all or a majority of its distributions will be return of capital.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at https:// www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/XPAY . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Return of capital represents a return of a portion of a Fund shareholder's invested capital and is not taxable in the year it is received unless the distribution exceeds a shareholder's basis in the Fund. However, a return of capital may result in an increase in a later gain on a sale of Fund Shares or a reduction of a loss.

The strategy targets those investors who seek monthly income from their investment but wish to retain exposure to the return of the S&P 500® Index. Because a significant portion of the Fund's distributions will consist of return of capital, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment for investors who do not want their principal investment in the Fund to decrease over time or who do not wish to receive return of capital in a given period.

Distribution Tax Risk. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a monthly basis. These distributions are expected and designed to exceed the Fund's income and gains for the Fund's taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital. The Fund seeks to be managed such that the entirety of the Fund's distributions will be treated as a return of capital. A return of capital distribution generally will not be taxable but currently will reduce the shareholder's cost basis and will result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when those Fund Shares on which the distribution was received are sold. Once a Fund shareholder's cost basis is reduced to zero, further distributions will be treated as capital gain if the Fund shareholder holds Fund Shares as capital assets. Additionally, any capital returned through distributions will be distributed after payment of Fund fees and expenses. Because a significant portion of the Fund's distributions will consist of return of capital, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment for investors who do not want their principal investment in the Fund to decrease over time or who do not wish to receive return of capital in a given period.

Market Risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular security, or shares of the Fund ("Fund Shares") in general, may fall in value. Securities are subject to market fluctuations caused by such factors as economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices.

Managed Payout Risk. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to shareholders based upon based on the NAV of the Fund on the final business day of December each calendar year. Distributions will be paid from Fund assets regardless of the Fund's performance or the level of dividends, income and capital gains earned by the Fund, and will reduce the amount of assets available for investment by the Fund. If distributions paid by the Fund exceed the Fund's earnings and profits, distributions of that excess will be treated as a return of capital to the extent of your tax basis in your Fund Shares.

The targeted annual distribution rate to be paid by the Fund each year is based on the NAV of the Fund on the final business day of December of the prior year. The targeted annual distribution rate is not guaranteed and may be decreased or increased in the future. The actual annual distribution rate paid by the Fund each month or year may be higher or lower than the targeted rate.

SPY ETF Risks. The Fund will have significant exposure to the S&P 500 Index and the SPY ETF through its investments in the SPY FLEX Options. Accordingly, the Fund will subject to the risks of the SPY ETF.

FLEX Options Risk. Trading FLEX Options involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. The Fund may experience losses from specific FLEX Option positions and certain FLEX Option positions may expire worthless. The FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, no one can guarantee that a liquid secondary trading market will exist for the FLEX Options. In the event that trading in the FLEX Options is limited or absent, the value of the Fund's FLEX Options may decrease.

Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund. Such judgments about the Fund's investments may prove to be incorrect.

Active Market Risk. Although Fund Shares are listed for trading on the Exchange, there can be no assurance that an active trading market for Fund Shares will develop or be maintained.

Concentration Risk. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments (i.e. options contracts) involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include: (i) the risk that the counterparty to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Glossary

S&P 500 Index (S&P 500®): The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap U.S. stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 U.S. operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors in criteria such as liquidity, price, market capitalization, financial viability and public float. It is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September and December.

