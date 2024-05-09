Roundhill Investments Reaches $1 Billion AUM Milestone

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce that the firm has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) across its ETF suite.

Roundhill acts as Adviser or Sub-Adviser to a total of fourteen ETFs, ranging from thematic equity to options income products. The firm now has three funds with more than $100 million in assets, illustrative of the diversification and growth of its lineup.

On a year-to-date basis, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (Nasdaq: MAGS) and the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSE: CHAT) have achieved the most significant growth, with net inflows of $225 million and $70 million, respectively.1

1 Source: Bloomberg, 12/31/2023 to 5/7/2024. Flow flow is defined by bloomberg as the calculated net value of all creation/redemption activity on the primary ticker of the share class.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the CHAT ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/chat. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. . Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Artificial Intelligence Company Risk. Companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel.

Technology Sector Risk. The Fund will invest substantially in companies in the information technology sector, and therefore the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting this sector.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in the technology group of industries.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the MAGS ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mags. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

