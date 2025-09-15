Roundhill Investments Reaches $7 Billion AUM Milestone

Roundhill's ETF line-up features 11 ETFs with over $100 million in assets under management, 1 of which is over $1 billion in assets under management

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, has officially reached $7 billion in assets under management (AUM).1

"Surpassing $7 billion in AUM underscores the growing demand for ETFs that go beyond the traditional, offering investors both access and innovation," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments. "Moving forward, our focus remains on building products designed for today's investors, which are curated to balance innovation, income, and growth in ways that resonate across generations."

Since its founding in 2018, Roundhill has established itself as a leader among next-generation ETF providers. The firm now offers a diverse platform of 36 ETFs spanning growth, income, and thematic categories. As of this milestone, 11 of Roundhill's ETFs have surpassed $100 million in assets, reflecting broad investor adoption across the lineup.

1 Source: Bloomberg, as of 9/11/2025.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs aims to offer distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com .

