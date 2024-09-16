Roundhill Investments Surpasses $2 Billion AUM Milestone

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce that the firm has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 This latest milestone represents tremendous growth for the firm, which has achieved over $1.2 billion in year-to-date net inflows.2

Founded in 2018, Roundhill acts as Adviser or Sub-Adviser to a total of seventeen ETFs, ranging from thematic equity to options income products. The firm's most recent launch was the Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF, which began trading on September 10, 2024.

For a full list of Roundhill's exchange-traded funds, please visit: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/ .

1 Source: Bloomberg, as of 9/13/2024.

2 Source: Bloomberg, 12/31/2023 to 9/13/2024.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com .

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Roundhill ETFs before investing. This and other information about each fund is contained in the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing as it explains the risks associated with investing in the ETFs.

These include risks related to investments in small and mid-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Funds investments may be non-diversified, meaning its assets may be concentrated in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund and, therefore, more exposed to individual stock volatility than diversified funds. Investments in foreign securities involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more develop countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Please see the prospectus for specific risks related to each fund.

