Roundhill Launches Pure-Play Space ETF

MARS offers targeted exposure to companies building the space economy and the technologies enabling its real-world impact.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor offering innovative ETFs designed for today's investors, is pleased to announce today's launch of the Roundhill Space & Technology ETF (Cboe BZX: MARS).

McKinsey estimates the global space economy could reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, up from $630 billion in 2023, underscoring the scale of opportunity emerging across launch, satellites, and space-enabled data and communications. As commercial demand accelerates and access to space becomes more economical, innovation across the space value chain is expanding beyond government programs and into the private sector.

"The space economy is no longer a distant frontier; it is a critical component of the modern global infrastructure," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments. "With the launch of MARS, we are providing investors with a precise tool to access the 'pure-play' companies driving this transformation. "

The Roundhill Space & Technology ETF (MARS) is actively managed and designed to provide exposure to pure-play space companies directly tied to the growth of the space economy. The Fund's top holdings include:

COMPANY NAME TICKER %

WEIGHT Rocket Lab Corp RKLB 10.33 % AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS 9.99 % EchoStar Corp SATS 8.99 % Planet Labs PBC PL 5.59 % Globalstar Inc GSAT 5.48 % Viasat Inc VSAT 5.12 % OHB SE OHB GR 4.85 % SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc 9412 JP 4.77 % MDA Space Ltd MDA CN 4.27 % Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR 3.98 %

Holdings are subject to change. Data as of 03.05.2026

Space and Technology Companies Risk. Space and Technology Companies may be adversely affected by government spending policies because they often rely, to a significant extent, on government demand for their products and services. Other risks for these industries include supply chain issues, cybersecurity incidents, requirements of government contracting processes, regulatory changes, geopolitical instability and shortages of skilled labor, among other things. Space and Technology Companies may face challenges related to the obsolescence of existing systems and equipment as well as unexpected risks and costs from technological developments, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Communication Services Sector Risk. Communication services companies may be subject to specific risks associated with legislative or regulatory changes, adverse market conditions, intellectual property use and/or increased competition. Communication services companies are particularly vulnerable to rapid advancements in technology, the innovation of competitors, rapid product obsolescence and government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, fluctuating domestic and international demand, shifting demographics and often unpredictable changes in consumer tastes can drastically affect a communication services company's 16 profitability. While all companies may be susceptible to network security breaches, certain communication services companies may be particular targets of hacking and potential theft of proprietary or consumer information or disruptions in service, which could have a material adverse effect on their businesses.

Emerging Markets Risk. The Fund's investments in emerging markets may be subject to a greater risk of loss than investments in more developed markets. Emerging markets may be more likely to experience inflation, political turmoil and rapid changes in economic conditions than more developed markets. Emerging markets often have less uniformity in accounting and reporting requirements, unreliable securities valuation and greater risk associated with custody of securities.

Industrials Sector Risk. The value of securities issued by companies in the industrials sector may be adversely affected by supply and demand changes related to their specific products or services and industrials sector products in general. The products of manufacturing companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments and frequent new product introduction. Global events, trade disputes and changes in government regulations, economic conditions and exchange rates 18 may adversely affect the performance of companies in the industrials sector. Companies in the industrials sector may be adversely affected by liability for environmental damage and product liability claims. The industrials sector may also be adversely affected by changes or trends in commodity prices, which may be influenced by unpredictable factors. Companies in the industrials sector, particularly aerospace and defense companies, may also be adversely affected by government spending policies because companies in this sector tend to rely to a significant extent on government demand for their products and services.

Information Technology Sector Risk. Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Like other technology companies, information technology companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The products of information technology companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for the services of qualified personnel. Companies in the information technology sector are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights. The loss or impairment of these rights may adversely affect the profitability of these companies. Information technology companies are facing increased government and regulatory scrutiny and may be subject to adverse government or regulatory action.

Concentration Risk. The Fund is concentrated in the industry or group of industries comprising the industrials sector, the information technology sector, the communication services sector, the materials sector and the utilities sector, collectively. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

