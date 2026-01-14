Roundhill Launches Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (CABZ)

CABZ offers targeted exposure to the companies leading the development of self-driving cars and robotaxi technology.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce today's launch of the Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (Cboe BZX: CABZ).

CABZ is designed to provide targeted exposure to the rapidly evolving robotaxi and autonomous driving ecosystem as advances in artificial intelligence have driven fleets of self-driving cars from pilot programs into real-world deployment.

"Robotaxis are reaching an inflection point," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments. "What began in a handful of cities is moving toward broader deployment, and 2026 is shaping up to be a transformative year as ride volumes, miles driven, and commercial activity ramp meaningfully. CABZ is designed to give investors targeted exposure as that transition accelerates."

The disruptive growth potential of self-driving cars and robotaxis is increasingly evident on a global scale. Goldman Sachs research estimates that by 2030, the total addressable market could reach $7.3 billion in North America and $11.7 billion in China. In North America alone, this implies an annualized growth rate of roughly 90%. Waymo recently highlighted the pace of adoption, noting that its ridership tripled in 2025 to approximately 15 million rides (with the potential to hit 20 million by the end of 2025). Meanwhile, China's robotaxi operators like Baidu and WeRide are scaling beyond major Chinese cities and expanding into markets across the Middle East and Europe.

The Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (CABZ) is an actively managed ETF designed to provide exposure to a global portfolio of companies across the autonomous driving and robotaxi ecosystem. This includes firms developing enabling technologies, platforms, and services that support next-generation mobility, spanning hardware, software, artificial intelligence, and automation.

The fund's top holdings include:

COMPANY NAME TICKER COUNTRY CATEGORY %WEIGHTING Tesla TSLA US AV Manufacturer (Cybercab) 8.42 % Alphabet GOOGL US AV Manufacturer (Waymo) 6.33 % Uber Technologies UBER US Enabler 6.12 % Baidu 9888 HK China AV Manufacturer (Apollo Go) 5.48 % WeRide 800 HK China AV Manufacturer (GXR) 5.43 % Pony AI 2026 HK China AV Manufacturer (PonyPilot) 4.77 % Aeva Technologies AEVA US Supplier (LiDAR*) 4.23 % Hesai Group HSAI China Supplier (LiDAR*) 4.17 % NVIDIA Corp NVDA US Supplier (Hardware, ADAS*) 4.17 % RoboSense Technology 2498 HK China Supplier (LiDAR*) 4.04 %

Holdings are subject to change. Data as of 1/13/2026

*ADAS: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, LiDAR: Light Detection and Ranging technology

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/CABZ. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles and Technology Companies Risk. Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles and Technology Companies may be adversely affected by government spending policies and permitting regimes because they often rely, to a significant extent, on public‑sector demand, approvals and infrastructure. Other risks for these industries include evolving regulation and safety standards, product liability and regulatory investigations following incidents, supply chain constraints and export controls on critical semiconductors, cybersecurity and data privacy incidents, outages or service changes by cloud or communications providers, competition, rapid technological change, intellectual property disputes, geopolitical instability, financing constraints and shortages of skilled labor, among other things. Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles and Technology Companies may face challenges related to the obsolescence of existing systems and equipment as well as unexpected risks and costs from technological developments, such as autonomous driving, ADAS and AI.

Emerging Markets Risk. The Fund's investments in China may be subject to a greater risk of loss than investments in more developed markets. Emerging markets may be more likely to experience inflation, political turmoil and rapid changes in economic conditions than more developed markets. Emerging markets often have less uniformity in accounting and reporting requirements, unreliable securities valuation and greater risk associated with custody of securities.

China Risk. The Fund may invest in instruments that provide exposure to Chinese companies, including through investments in China A-Shares, which would subject the Fund to risks specific to China. China may be subject to considerable degrees of economic, political and social instability.

Consumer Discretionary Sector Risk. Consumer discretionary companies, such as retailers, media companies and consumer services companies, provide non-essential goods and services.

Industrials Sector Risk. The value of securities issued by companies in the industrials sector may be adversely affected by supply and demand changes related to their specific products or services and industrials sector products in general. The products of manufacturing companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments and frequent new product introduction.

Information Technology Companies Risk. Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Like other technology companies, information technology companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The products of information technology companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for the services of qualified personnel.

Variable Interest Risk. Exposure to VIEs may pose additional risks because the investment is made in reference to an intermediary shell company that has entered into service and other contracts with the underlying Chinese operating company to provide investors with exposure to the operating company, but does not represent equity ownership in the operating company. As a result, such investment may limit the rights of an investor with respect to the underlying Chinese operating company. VIEs allow foreign shareholders to exert a degree of control over, and obtain economic benefits arising from, the operating company without formal legal ownership. However, the contractual arrangements between the shell company and the operating company may not be as effective in providing operational control as direct equity ownership, and a foreign investor's rights may be limited by, for example, actions of the Chinese government which could determine that the underlying contractual arrangements on which control of the VIE is based are invalid.

Depositary Receipts Risk. Depositary receipts may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market. Any distributions paid to the holders of depositary receipts are usually subject to a fee charged by the depositary. Holders of depositary receipts may have limited voting rights, and investment restrictions in certain countries may adversely impact the value of depositary receipts because such restrictions may limit the ability to convert the equity shares into depositary receipts and vice versa. Such restrictions may cause the equity shares of the underlying issuer to trade at a discount or premium to the market price of the depositary receipts.

International Closed Market Trading Risk. To the extent securities held by the Fund trade on non-U.S. exchanges that are closed when the Fund's primary listing exchange is open, there are likely to be deviations between the current price of an underlying security and the last quoted price for the underlying security (i.e., the Fund's quote from the closed foreign market) used for purposes of calculating the Fund's NAV, resulting in premiums or discounts to the Fund's NAV and bid/ask spreads that may be greater than those experienced by other funds. In addition, shareholders may not be able to purchase and sell shares of the Fund on days when the NAV of the Fund could be significantly affected by events in the relevant foreign markets.

Non-U.S. Securities Risk. Non-U.S. securities are subject to higher volatility than securities of domestic issuers due to possible adverse political, social or economic developments, restrictions on foreign investment or exchange of securities, capital controls, lack of liquidity, currency exchange rates, excessive taxation, government seizure of assets, the imposition of sanctions by foreign governments, different legal or accounting standards, and less government supervision and regulation of securities exchanges in foreign countries.

Concentration Risk. The Fund is concentrated in the industry or group of industries comprising the industrials, information technology and consumer discretionary sectors, collectively. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

