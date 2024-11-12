Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Surpasses $1 Billion in AUM

MAGS is the first and only U.S. listed ETF offering targeted exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce that the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 MAGS is the only U.S. ETF offering precise exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

The Magnificent Seven stocks have outperformed due to their strong market leadership, continued innovation in emerging technologies like AI, and robust financial performance. While the Magnificent Seven are large weights in many exchange-traded funds, MAGS is the only ETF to exclusively invest in the seven market leaders.

Total Return Comparison Year-to-Date 1-Year MAGS ETF NAV 54.57 % 65.54 % MAGS ETF Market Price 54.20 % 66.30 % S&P 500 Index 26.65 % 38.37 % Nasdaq-100 Index 26.24 % 39.10 % As of 11/7/2024.

MAGS Standardized Performance 1-Year Since MAGS Inception* MAGS NAV 60.90 % 56.34 % MAGS Market Price 60.81 % 56.40 % As of 9/30/2024.

*MAGS inception date of April 11, 2023

Performance for periods greater than one year shown annualized. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For the most recent month-end performance, please call (855) 561-5728. You cannot invest directly in and index. Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price), not net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern Time when the NAV is typically calculated. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.

1 Source: Bloomberg as of November 12, 2024.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/MAGS . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments