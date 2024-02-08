Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Surpasses $100 Million in AUM

MAGS is the first and only U.S. listed ETF to target the "Magnificent Seven" stocks

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill"), a leading provider of innovative financial products, is pleased to announce that the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (Nasdaq: MAGS) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM) less than a year after its launch.

Following the fund's name change from the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF to the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, and the inclusion of Tesla and Nvidia, MAGS has seen a meaningful increase in asset growth and trading activity.

"As the only ETF offering exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks, investors and traders have gravitated to the MAGS ETF," said Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments. "In our view, the Magnificent Seven moniker is here to stay and MAGS uniquely allows investors to express their view on the seven market leaders with absolute precision."

Roundhill has recently filed for three additional funds tied to the Magnificent Seven, including leveraged and inverse versions. The firm anticipates launching additional Magnificent Seven related ETFs in the first quarter of 2024.

For more information about MAGS, please visit: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mags/

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the MAGS ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mags. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

The MAGS ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

