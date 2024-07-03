Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Surpasses $500 Million in AUM

MAGS is the first and only U.S. listed ETF to target the "Magnificent Seven" stocks

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce that the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM)1, as investors continue to embrace the precise exposure that MAGS offers.

"MAGS is the only ETF dedicated to the Magnificent Seven stocks, attracting a diverse group of investors seeking targeted exposure to these market leaders," said Dave Mazza, Chief Executive Officer at Roundhill Investments. "More so than ever, investors are demanding ETFs that help them meet specific objectives."

In addition to MAGS, Roundhill offers the Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) designed for traders seeking to amplify their exposure, and the Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGQ) for traders looking to hedge.

1 Source: Bloomberg as of June 28, 2024.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

