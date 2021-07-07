Roundhill MVP ETF Renamed to Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 7th, 2021, the Roundhill MVP ETF has changed its name to the Roundhill Pro, Sports, Media & Apparel ETF.

The name change is consistent with the fund's underlying strategy, which remains to invest in companies in the professional sports ecosystem.

To learn more about the fund, please visit roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on developing innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

