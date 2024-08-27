Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick: Your Ultimate Morning Boost to Help You Get Ready for Back-to-School Season

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is A Refreshing Drink Crafted to Support Overall Wellness and Help Manage Stress

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school season is here, the hustle and bustle of preparing for a new academic year can be overwhelming. Whether you're a young adult heading off to college or a parent managing the busy schedules of school-aged children, maintaining high energy levels and managing stress is crucial. Which is why Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is the perfect solution to kickstart your day with energy and confidence.

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is a carefully crafted dietary supplement powder designed to invigorate your mornings with a delicious strawberry lemonade flavor. Each serving of Morning Kick contains a blend of high-quality ingredients, ensuring maximum efficacy and delivering noticeable results. Morning Kick is your gateway to experiencing the trending health benefits of ashwagandha. This all-in-one drink supports your body, mind, and energy levels.

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is a delicious, refreshing drink designed to support healthy digestion, boost energy levels, and enhance overall wellness. What sets Morning Kick apart is its unique blend of key ingredients, including ashwagandha, a powerful adaptogen known for its stress-relieving properties. This carefully crafted formula helps ensure that you get not only the physical energy you need but also the mental clarity and calmness to navigate the transitional back-to-school period.†*

What is Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick?

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is a strawberry lemonade-flavored dietary supplement drink designed to kickstart your day with a powerful blend of ingredients. It can aid in healthy digestion, stress management, and nutrient absorption. This tasty drink provides a refreshing pick-me-up any time, day or night.

Morning Kick supports healthy weight and metabolism and provides a major energy boost through its greens blend, which includes superfoods like Spirulina, Chlorella, and Kale. Combined with prebiotics, probiotics, and collagen peptides, it also helps reduce bloating, gas, and occasional constipation while supporting healthy joints, muscles, and overall well-being. Additionally, the ashwagandha in Morning Kick boosts mental energy and promotes calmness, enhancing both gut health and overall energy.†*

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick Key Ingredients

Greens Blend: Includes superfoods like Spirulina, Chlorella, and Kale, which help boost metabolism, maintain a healthy weight, and increase energy levels.

Prebiotics and Probiotics: To help reduce bloating, gas, and occasional constipation while supporting smooth, worry-free digestion.

Collagen Peptides: Contains bovine collagen to support healthy joints, muscles, and overall body health.

Ashwagandha: An "anti-aging" super plant that boosts mental energy, supports hormone balance, and helps promote calmness and sustained energy levels.†*

How to Use Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is a convenient wellness supplement that can offer an energy boost. Prepare it effortlessly by mixing one scoop with a full glass of water or adding it to your smoothie. With its compact and lightweight container, Morning Kick is the perfect on-the-go supplement for efficient storage and easy portability.

Where to Purchase Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick retails for $79.95. Roundhouse Provisions provides free shipping for orders over $50 to help keep you and your family prepared. For more information on Roundhouse Provisions products and to purchase online, visit roundhouseprovisions.com .

About Roundhouse Provisions

The goal of Roundhouse Provisions is to ensure people are always prepared and ready, from everyday essentials to emergencies and beyond. American martial artist, film and television star, authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman Chuck Norris acts as spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions. Roundhouse Provisions specializes in crafting food and health supplements to help people reach their maximum performance when they need it the most. Emergencies can occur at any time without notice, and when they do, Roundhouse Provisions wants to help you be ready. Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions and on Twitter @RoundhouseProv.

About Chuck Norris

A 10th-degree Martial Arts Grandmaster and founder of the United Fighting Arts Federation, Chuck Norris is one of the world's most famous action heroes. He's best known for the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, and action films, such as Code of Silence, The Hitman, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, and The Way of the Dragon. As a six-time, undefeated Karate World Champion and member of the U.S. Air Force, Chuck Norris is a hero in real life, as well. Like the characters he portrayed on the screen, Chuck Norris is an honest man who's always prepared and good to have around in an emergency.

Chuck Norris is widely known for his philanthropy and humanitarian efforts, he is actively involved in various charitable causes including his own charity, Kickstart Kids charity , youth and veterans' welfare. In 2010, The Chuck Norris Seal of Approval program was created, this serves as a symbol to assist the public in recognizing products or services that Chuck Norris supports; that reflect his values and standard of excellence. Some products that carry this prestige include CForce Water , Lone Wolf Ranch Pets, and Roundhouse Provisions .

To learn more about Chuck Norris visit www.ChuckNorris.com and follow him on Instagram @ChuckNorris .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Roundhouse Provisions