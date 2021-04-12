RoundPoint Mortgage Announces New CEO And Leadership Team

FORT MILL, S.C., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundPoint Mortgage, a national originations, servicing, and subservicing mortgage company, today announced its new leadership team, including Patrick McEnerney as chief executive officer, Joseph M. Gormley as chief administrative officer, and Scott Bristol as executive vice president of retail lending.

McEnerney, who was appointed by RoundPoint's board of directors, has over three decades of experience in the mortgage banking and financial services industries. He joined Freedom Mortgage in August 2020 as executive vice president and later took the helm at RoundPoint following the merger between both companies. McEnerney spent the prior 14 years as managing director of Deutsche Bank, where he oversaw a broad range of residential mortgage and mortgage securitization activities, including large projects in Colombia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Prior to Deutsche Bank, he was executive vice president at EverBank, president of PricelineMortgage and president of The Bank of New York Mortgage Company.

Gormley has a broad background in financial services and housing policy. Prior to joining RoundPoint last month, he held several senior positions at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Most recently, he served as the Federal Housing Administration's deputy assistant secretary for single family housing, where he was responsible for all of FHA's single-family mortgage insurance operations, including origination and servicing policy, information technology strategy, and quality control. Earlier in his career, Gormley worked as an attorney at two national trade associations in Washington, D.C. where he focused on regulatory compliance issues and policies on government backed mortgage lending.

Bristol, who has over 25 years of experience in the retail mortgage sector, joined RoundPoint last week to lead retail business development. Previously, Bristol served as senior vice president and manager of national mortgage production at Flagstar Bank. In that role, he oversaw the company's retail mortgage strategy, including a technology roadmap of its national retail mortgage operation, expansion of the company's national footprint, and optimization of its loan origination platform to support loan officers. Prior to Flagstar Bank, he served as president and national sales manager of Prime Lending, where he helped grow the company's retail division from $2 billion in annual mortgage volume to $15 billion.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to steer RoundPoint as it continues to grow," said McEnerney. "RoundPoint is currently building a national production platform and is on track to become a major subservicer. I'm honored to be working with an exceptional group of mortgage professionals and excited to welcome Joe and Scott to the team as well. Together, we will carry on RoundPoint's history of providing exceptional customer service, while expanding the business model in new directions and ensuring our employees have the resources they need to succeed."

About RoundPoint Mortgage

RoundPoint is a proud member of the Freedom Mortgage Corporation family of companies. The company is a large national originations, servicing, and subservicing mortgage company with principal offices located in Fort Mill, SC and Dallas, TX. The company offers loan originations, loan servicing, loan purchasing, and a Homeownership Marketplace designed to provide a single location for customers to easily access products and services related to homeownership. The company has retail branch offices throughout the country with loan officers specializing in local market knowledge to ensure the delivery of the right lending product for customers. RoundPoint is on point for all things home. For more information, please visit RoundPointMortgage.com.

RoundPoint Media Contact:

Shari Leff, Senior Vice President

[email protected]

(704) 426-8623

SOURCE RoundPoint Mortgage

Related Links

https://www.roundpointmortgage.com

