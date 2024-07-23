Roundstone Announces $12.4 Million Distributed Back to Group Captive Participants

Commitment to transparency and customer alignment allows Roundstone to deliver substantial annual distributions

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a leading health benefits captive providing self-funded insurance solutions to small and midsized businesses, proudly announces a $12.4 million cash distribution to its medical captive participants. This milestone underscores Roundstone's steadfast commitment to returning savings to employers, offering them unmatched control, consistency, and transparency in their healthcare spend.

Roundstone's success in delivering consistent annual distributions is not only due to the intrinsic design of its group medical captive model, but also to the company's unwavering dedication to consistently aligning with the best interests of employers and their employees. The Roundstone Captive, covering thousands of lives, empowers employers to control healthcare spending through data-informed insights, effective cost-containment strategies, personalized plan design, and complete transparency with no hidden fees, ensuring all savings are returned to employers, where they belong.

"At Roundstone, we focus on delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare to employers and their teams," says Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "Our alignment with our customers' best interests isn't just a strategy – it's our guiding principle."

Roundstone distinguishes itself in the employer health insurance industry with its prioritization of employer needs. Unlike other captives, Roundstone advocates a pass-through financial model free from hidden fees, and consistently keeps fixed costs among the lowest in the industry. Moreover, with full control over cost-containment strategies, employers have the flexibility they need to customize their health plans to meet the needs of their specific employee population. These practices enable Roundstone to confidently guarantee that any group that self-funds with their captive will save money in the first five years compared to other health plan choices they may have. If not, Roundstone will make up the difference—a guarantee validated by the Validation Institute earlier this year.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative health insurance company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive health benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and save money. The Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and returns all savings back to employers. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

