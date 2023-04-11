Roundstone Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation, Growth, and a Better Life for All

$72 million of unspent premium returned to captive participants since inception – evidence of a health insurance solution aligned with employers' best interests

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a leading health benefits captive providing self-funded solutions to small and midsize businesses, is proud to celebrate 20 years of innovation, growth, and a commitment to a better life for all. Over the past two decades, Roundstone achieved a 30% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), while remaining an independent, family-owned organization, focused on serving employers with affordable and high-quality employee health benefits.

Roundstone was founded by Michael Schroeder with a vision of creating a better life for his family and his employees. As the need for better alternatives to traditional health insurance increased, Roundstone responded with innovation, evolving from a medical malpractice reinsurer into the first medical group captive. Captive participants only pay for what they use and receive a distribution of unspent captive premium dollars each year. Since its inception, Roundstone has distributed $72 million back to employers.

Today, Roundstone is a thriving 140-person company with more than 700 employers participating in its group captive. By self-funding its own employees' health care benefits, Roundstone has not raised its employees' health care cost share for 8 years running. The company also shares its success with employees through an annual profit-sharing bonus, amounting to $2.1 million this year, and nearly $11 million s ince 2003.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary and the accomplishments that we have achieved," said Michael Schroeder, President of Roundstone. "Our success is due to the dedication of our team and our advisor partners who share our employer-centric values. We will continue to innovate and advocate for affordable, high-quality healthcare and a better life for all."

To anchor a new era of growth, Roundstone is building a 70,000 square foot headquarters in the nearby city of Rocky River, OH.

