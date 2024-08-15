Roundstone Celebrates 7 Years of Consecutive Growth with Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 List

Roundstone's impressive growth continues with a 135% revenue increase and a 105% expansion in its workforce over the last 3 years.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a leading health benefits captive providing self-funded insurance solutions to small and midsized businesses, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the 7th consecutive year. Over the past 3 years, Roundstone experienced a 135% increase in revenue and expanded its workforce by 105%. The company attributes this remarkable trajectory of growth to its steadfast focus on transparency, integrity, and prioritizing the best interests of its clients and partners.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 showcases businesses that have thrived despite tough challenges like inflation, rising capital costs, and the ongoing struggle to find and retain talent.

"Our growth is a clear indication that employers and their advisors are increasingly recognizing and adopting the value of our solution," said Mike Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "Transparency, control, and guaranteed cost savings aren't just better alternatives—they're becoming the standard that employers and employees alike expect. We're proud that the market has embraced our approach, but even more so, we're proud of our Roundstone team for consistently delivering the outcomes that employers are striving to achieve. It's a powerful combination that fuels our accelerated and sustainable growth."

Roundstone is an innovative health insurance company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive health benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and save money. The Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and returns all savings back to employers. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

