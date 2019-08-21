Roundstone Delivers Another $2M Distribution to Health Insurance Customers

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a Lakewood-based health insurance provider specializing in self- funded group captive solutions, earlier this year reported a $5,095,074 distribution to business owners across the nation currently enrolled in one of the company's group medical captives. This preliminary figure has now grown to $7,226,386, a $2.1M increase.

Had these employers purchased traditional fixed cost health insurance, this money would have been pocketed by the insurance company as extra profit.

The Roundstone self-funded captive health insurance strategy allows employers to proactively manage health care costs and retain any money they do not spend on their annual healthcare. Participants also share in the outcome of the captive group's yearly performance. It's a win-win situation – savings throughout the year plus an opportunity to realize a return on your captive participation at year end.

"Helping these employers reduce their health care costs year-over-year allows business owners to invest money back into their operations," said Roundstone President Mike Schroeder. "The reward of health care savings also benefits employees of companies adopting our proactive approach to managing costs."

Small to mid-sized employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in one of Roundstone's group medical captives. For more information about health insurance captives, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com/

About Roundstone Management Ltd.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering small to mid-size employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com

Contact:

Mike Schroeder, President

Roundstone Management Ltd.

220286@email4pr.com

440-617-0333

SOURCE Roundstone