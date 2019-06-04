Roundstone Distributes over $5M to Health Insurance Customers

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a Lakewood-based health insurance provider specializing in self-funded group captive solutions, recently distributed $5,095,074 to business owners across the nation currently enrolled in one of the company's group medical captives.

Had these employers stayed with fully-insured carriers, that money would have been pocketed by the insurance company as extra profit.

The Roundstone self-funded captive health insurance strategy allows employers to retain any money they do not spend on their annual healthcare. Participants also share in the outcome of the captive group's yearly performance. It's a win-win situation – savings throughout the year plus an opportunity to realize a return on your captive participation at year end.

"Helping these employers reduce their health care cost year-over-year is one of the most fulfilling moments for us here at Roundstone," said Roundstone President Mike Schroeder. "Rewarding companies for their pursuit of value-added health care purchasing is important to our mission."

Individual checks were mailed directly to each employer in the group medical captive throughout the month of May and into early June. Capturing these health care savings allows business owners to invest money back into their internal operations.

Small to mid-sized employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in one of Roundstone's group medical captives. For more information about health insurance captives, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com/

About Roundstone Management Ltd.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering middle-market employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that delivers transparency, control and cost savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com

