Roundstone Insurance Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan McCorkle named Roundstone's CFO, bringing years of experience grounded in a commitment to collaboration and customer-centric approach

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, an innovative employee health benefits company, is proud to announce the appointment of Jonathan McCorkle as its Chief Financial Officer. Jonathan will lead Roundstone's finance teams in support of the company's mission to provide quality, affordable healthcare to middle-market employers and their employees.

With an impressive career spanning 17 years in insurance accounting, Jonathan is a seasoned professional with leadership experience at some of the largest insurance companies in the country. His expertise in building high-performing finance teams and his forward-thinking approach to financial reporting are pivotal to Roundstone's vision of continual growth and service excellence.

"Jonathan's appointment is a significant milestone in Roundstone's journey, underlining our focus on achieving unparalleled proficiency in financial reporting and continuing our commitment to a customer-centric approach," said Michael Schroeder, President and Founder of Roundstone. "His depth of experience in the insurance sector and his proven leadership skills are invaluable assets that will propel us towards new heights of operational excellence and client satisfaction."

Jonathan's role at Roundstone will encompass a broad spectrum of responsibilities, including overseeing the company's financial operations, enhancing transparency and efficiency, leveraging technology to lead strategic financial planning, and ensuring Roundstone's trajectory of growth remains consistent and aligned with the needs of its clients.

"I'm joining a great team here at Roundstone," said Jonathan. "My focus will be on preparing the department for our strategic growth by collaborating with the company's business units, discussing their needs, and equipping our team with the necessary skills, resources, and capabilities."

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative employee health benefits company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and save money. With easy onboarding and personalized support every step of the way, the Captive offers control, transparency, and returns all savings back to employers where they belong. We believe in always aligning with the employers' best interests and remain committed to our mission – quality, affordable healthcare, and a better life for all.

