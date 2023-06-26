Roundstone Named a Winner of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2023 Award for 3rd Year Running

Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer's annual award is based on employee feedback

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a leading health benefits captive providing self-funded solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, has been named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The Top Workplace awards program is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. Employees are asked to rate their workplace on a variety of factors, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio," said Michael Schroeder, President and founder of Roundstone. "We are committed to creating a workplace where our employees feel valued, supported, and engaged. This award is a testament to the commitment and passion they bring to their work every day."

This Top Workplace award follows a year of record growth and momentum for the company including an 18% increase in staff. Roundstone's 140 employees pride themselves on a customer-first mindset backed by the company's core values of Work Smarter, Live Well, Own It, and Be Intellectually Curious.

"As we continue this fast pace of growth, we are committed to providing our employees with the resources they need to live balanced and fulfilling lives," said Schroeder. "This award is a reflection of our collective commitment to a supportive and inclusive workplace culture that encourages professional growth and personal well-being."

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative health insurance solutions company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive health benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and benefit from the power of large numbers. With easy onboarding and personalized support every step of the way, the Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and all savings back to employers where they belong. We believe in aligning with the employers' best interests and remain committed to our mission -- quality, affordable healthcare and a better life for all.

Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio.

