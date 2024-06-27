Roundstone Recognized as a Winner of the 2024 Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces Award

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a leading health benefits captive providing self-funded solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, has been honored for the fifth time as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This year, Roundstone received special recognition for exceptional growth within its category, soaring up the rankings from 84th in 2023 to an impressive 17th in 2024.

"We are thrilled to again be named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio," said Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "This award underscores the passion and dedication our talented team brings to their work every day."

This recognition comes amidst a year of remarkable growth for Roundstone, including a 17% increase in staff. Feedback collected during the survey process indicates that employees feel valued and are energized in the Roundstone environment, where they are making a positive impact on the lives of their customers and contributing to the success of the company. Roundstone successfully embodies its core values – Work Smarter, Live Well, Own It, and Always Be Learning – creating a positive and supportive work culture for all.

"Our focus has always been on creating positive outcomes," said Schroeder. "This honor reaffirms that our efforts extend beyond the success we bring to our customers and into the lives of our employees as well."

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative health insurance solutions company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive health benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and benefit from the power of large numbers. With easy onboarding and personalized support every step of the way, the Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and all savings back to employers where they belong. We believe in aligning with the employers' best interests and remain committed to our mission — quality, affordable healthcare and a better life for all.

Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

