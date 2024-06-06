Roundstone Strengthens Executive Team with Key Appointments of Helen Simmons as Chief Information Officer and Amy Schroyer as Chief Marketing Officer

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, an innovative employee health benefits company, is proud to announce two strategic additions to its executive team with the appointments of Helen Simmons as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Amy Schroyer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Their hiring reflects Roundstone's focus on growth, strategic team building, and the integration of unparalleled expertise in their respective disciplines.

Helen Simmons is a recognized technology and data strategist known for her innovative thought leadership that drives ROI-focused digital transformation for accelerated growth. With over a decade of experience in healthcare data, Helen has consistently demonstrated her ability to harness cutting-edge technologies to drive business transformation and operational efficiency. As CIO, she will lead Roundstone's technology initiatives, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation and continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Helen expressed her enthusiasm about joining Roundstone, stating, "I am excited to join such a forward-thinking and dynamic company, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success by driving its technological advancements and strategic growth."

Amy Schroyer brings over 20 years of experience in developing and operationalizing omni channel marketing, communications, and programs that improve client and prospect experience. A transformational leader, Amy has a proven track record in building strategic marketing teams focused on customer acquisition, retention, and company growth. Amy's background in Financial Services, combined with her expertise in marketing strategy, organization, and execution, positions her perfectly to accelerate Roundstone's ongoing year-over-year growth.

"I'm thrilled to join Roundstone and be part of a team dedicated to making a positive impact in the employee benefits space," said Amy. "Roundstone's innovative solution and customer-centric philosophy resonates with me, and I am eager to contribute to the company's future growth with strategic and impactful marketing initiatives."

"Amy and Helen bring the strategic insight and knowledge to their respective disciplines that will be essential in building and managing high-performing teams," said Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "Their leadership will not only improve our internal operations but will enhance our engagement with clients and our ability to provide positive outcomes to our customers."

