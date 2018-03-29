Roundtable Analytics Adds New Data Scientist to Executive Team

LARKSPUR, Calif., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundtable Analytics, Inc., an Analytics as a Service (AaaS) and consulting company focused on improving the operational and financial performance of Emergency Departments (EDs), expanded its team of data scientists with the appointment of Nathan Holt, PhD, as Vice President.

Nathan (Nate) Holt has had a distinguished academic career, earning both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mathematics from the University of Mississippi. Nate graduated summa cum laude from the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at Ole Miss, was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society, and was named a National Science Foundation Fellow. Nate went on to earn his M.Stat and PhD in Statistics from the University of Florida, one of the premier statistics graduate programs in the U.S. During his studies at UF, he was awarded an internship at the Department of Energy, co-authored several academic articles, and shared an office with two of the future founders of Roundtable Analytics, Inc.

Prior to joining Roundtable, Nate spent over five years working with a leading statistics and applied mathematical consulting firm, where he consulted for Fortune 100 Companies across a broad range of industries, including pharmaceutics. Nate resides in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and is an avid outdoorsman.

"Nate joining the Roundtable team is a dream come true! We've wanted him with us since day one." said Kenny Lopiano, Co-Founder of Roundtable Analytics, "Nate's one of those unique stat geeks with incredible interpersonal skills and a knack for interdisciplinary collaborations. He's the perfect addition to not only help support our growing customer base, but also accelerate the development of our AI and machine learning technology."

About Roundtable Analytics, Inc.

Roundtable Analytics, Inc. offers on-demand and easy to use data analytics, such as site-specific simulation models, that optimize the performance of client Emergency Departments. Securely leveraging each ED's unique data resources, Roundtable Analytics' predictive analytics are delivered via SaaS to ED managers who can quickly simulate the impact of adjusting key management variables under their control. This approach eliminates the risks of suboptimal patient care and financial losses that can occur during costly trial-and-error periods.

Funded by a combination of National Science Foundation grants and private equity, Roundtable Analytics launched its simulation and analytics services commercially in 2016.

