Roundtable Conference on Vietnam's Referendum and the South China Sea

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From May to August 2020, Vietnam Democracy Center and 81 Vietnamese organizations from across the world administered a referendum in Vietnam to solicit the opinions of the Vietnamese people regarding aggression by the Chinese Communist Party in the South China Sea. Close to 1,200,000 Vietnamese have participated, with 95% of respondents in favor of legal action against China in international courts. Members of the media and the public are invited to attend a roundtable conference on the referendum's findings.

Chinese militia fishing boats Protest in Vietnam against government policy toward China

Format: Webinar



Date: Tuesday, 9/15/2020



Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM CDT, 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM Vietnam



Guest Speakers: Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (FL), Congressman Ron Wright (TX), Senator John Cornyn (TX).



Invited: Assistant Secretary of State Robert Destro,

Senators Marco Rubio (FL) and Bob Menendez (NJ).



Panelists: Most Ven. Thich Khong Tanh, Fr. Nguyen Van Ly, Sub- dignitary Hua Phi,

Pastor Nguyen Hoang Hoa, Mr. Le Van Soc, Dr. Do Van Hoi,

Mr. Le Thanh Nhan, Dr. Mai Thanh Truyet, Ms. Genie Nguyen Thi Ngoc Giao,

Mr. Ta Dzu, Mr. Dong Van Tran, Atty. Nguyen Van Dai,

Dr. Nhatthien Nguyen, Dr. Hoang Thi My Lam.



RSVP: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6829725736784801549



Contact: [email protected]

(US) Mr. Tran Anh (214-335-3394), Dr. Do Van Hoi (407-234-3596)

(Vietnam) Most Ven. Thich Khong Tanh (0356789881), Sub-dignitary Hua Phi (0333273240)

