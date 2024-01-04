ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES AN INVESTMENT IN EHOB, PARTNERING WITH OWNER-FOUNDER, FAMILY AND MANAGEMENT

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today a partnership and investment in EHOB, LLC ("EHOB" or the "Company").  Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EHOB is a family-owned and operated business that was founded in 1985 by Dr. James G. Spahn.  The Company manufactures, markets, and distributes pressure injury prevention and safe patient handling ("SPH") products used in the acute care setting.   Based in Indianapolis, IN, EHOB has approximately 460 dedicated employees across the organization.

Hospital Acquired Pressure Injuries ("HAPIs") were deemed a "never event" (medical errors that should never occur) by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2008, placing the financial burden of treating these injuries squarely on hospitals.  EHOB's single patient use overlays, cushions and heel protectors are specifically designed to help prevent the development of HAPIs.  The Company's growing SPH portfolio not only aids clinicians in turning and repositioning the patient, reducing pressure injuries, but also contributes to a decrease in nurse injuries associated with patient movement.   

"Since Dr. Spahn founded the business 38 years ago, EHOB has striven to provide clinically proven, cost-effective solutions that meet the needs of the patient, clinician, and hospital," said Scott Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, of EHOB.  "This remains our focus, and we believe RoundTable's deep operating expertise will benefit EHOB as we continue to bring innovative solutions to our customers."

Brian Conway, President of EHOB, added "Identifying the right partner who aligned with EHOB's culture was very important to Dr. Spahn and our family.  It was clear RoundTable appreciates and values our culture, and the firm represents the ideal partner as EHOB embarks on the next phase of our journey." 

"We could not be more thrilled to partner with Scott, Brian and the entire EHOB management team," said Tim Connors, Managing Partner of RoundTable and Chairman of EHOB's Board.  "Dr. Spahn built a tremendous business with Scott's and Brian's leadership. EHOB has established a strong track record in the market, and we are excited about the next phase of growth.  The Company is well-positioned to address the ongoing challenges of reducing pressure injuries and growing market share in the segments in which they compete."

EHOB represents RoundTable's second equity investment from the firm's $800 million Equity Fund VI.  Senior debt financing was provided by Capital One, N.A., certain funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners and Apogem Capital.  Gibson Dunn served as legal counsel to RoundTable.  Harris Williams LLC acted as financial advisor and Taft Stettinius & Hollister served as legal counsel to EHOB.

About EHOB

About ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful history of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

