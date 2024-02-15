Roundtrip Announces Sam Farmer as CEO, Founder Mark Switaj as Board Chair

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundtrip, a pioneer in patient transportation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Farmer as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Farmer succeeds Founder Mark Switaj, who will also transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sam Farmer joined Roundtrip in 2019, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO), where she has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and development. With an extensive background in operations and management consulting at both Deloitte and Vynamic, Farmer is well-positioned to lead Roundtrip into its next chapter as the company turns profitable. In 2023, Roundtrip saw a 51% improvement in EBITDA.

"Since founding, we've grown to remove transportation barriers for vulnerable populations at some of the largest and most innovative healthcare organizations coast-to-coast. We are thrilled to appoint Sam Farmer as our new CEO," said Mark Switaj, Founder of Roundtrip. "I've had the pleasure of closely collaborating with her as we prepared for this transition, and her dedication, vision, and proven track record as COO makes her the ideal candidate to lead Roundtrip into the next generation of execution."

Farmer has spearheaded various initiatives that contributed to the company's operational excellence and client satisfaction, as exemplified by Roundtrip's top-tier 122% Net Revenue Retention in 2023. Her accomplishments include launching Roundtrip's client operational reporting offering, securing and maintaining SOC2 Type 2 compliance, and leading culture and engagement initiatives that resulted in best-in-class employee Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

In addition to Farmer's appointment, Roundtrip announced several key updates to its leadership team, including Chrisna Govin as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Tina Mullin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Brian Ryther as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Lindsay Tamchin remains on the leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Together, this team represents over 50 years of experience in the industry and has repeatedly scaled high-growth organizations and technology to tackle healthcare's biggest challenges.

"Roundtrip has always been committed to improving access to care through innovative transportation solutions," said Farmer. "Since joining Roundtrip, I've seen our impact grow 10x, driving further network effects that fuel our mission to remove transportation as a barrier to wellbeing. I am honored to lead this team and excited to drive our business to a future of increased efficiency, product innovation, and growth to better serve our clients and their patients."

Roundtrip is a digital solution for healthcare organizations that optimizes workflows for ordering patient transportation. The software and wraparound services seamlessly connect users to a nationwide network of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers, offering a full suite of vehicle types for each patient's unique medical needs. Its integrations with industry-standard software, like Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems enhance user efficiency and visibility into ride status. With thousands of users across the nation, Roundtrip has proven results in reducing patient no-shows, expediting discharges, and enhancing patient and staff satisfaction.

