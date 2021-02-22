Roundtrip expands its footprint in the state of Ohio

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundtrip, the leading digital transportation marketplace for driving better health outcomes, announces the addition of University Hospitals and BrightView Health to its list of healthcare partners in the state of Ohio.

Roundtrip has completed rides in more than 40 states and is currently used across the healthcare landscape. Roundtrip's mission is to drive better health outcomes through transportation, addressing the challenge faced by an estimated 5.8 million Americans who lack transportation.

Together, Roundtrip and University Hospitals will work across the Cleveland-based health system's footprint. By integrating Roundtrip's technology with Allscripts, UH's electronic health record (EHR), UH care coordinators will be able to book rides directly from their EHR platform, enhancing transportation options for patients.

"One of University Hospitals' priority objectives is to enhance access to care, while promoting that care be provided in the most optimal setting," explained Sam Brown, Vice President, System Operations & Logistics. "This means ensuring our inpatients are efficiently discharged to the home setting or a transitional site of care where they can most effectively continue their healing process. Additionally, for many of our patients, the pandemic has challenged their transportation options because family and friends are unable to travel or assist with health care location-to-location travel needs. Having a comprehensive resource such as Roundtrip for ordering all non-emergency patient transportation needs, improves the experience for our patients while enhancing our workflow efficiencies because of the seamless integration with our facilities across the system."

UH Ventures, the innovation and commercialization division of University Hospitals joined Roundtrip's existing list of investors in 2020. "We believe that Roundtrip will help University Hospitals address the critical access challenges faced by our patients," said David Sylvan, President of UH Ventures. "Our confidence in the company's leadership and the effectiveness and impact of their technology suite was the impetus behind our decision to not only become a client, but an investor, and we look forward to collaborating with Roundtrip."

As Roundtrip continues to drive their mission across the map, they are partnering with BrightView Health throughout Ohio and Kentucky to fight the substance abuse crisis. BrightView is a rapidly growing organization with over 30 outpatient treatment centers and nearly 7,000 patients under care.

"Commonly with this patient population, transportation to and from clinical and medical appointments is a challenge. To provide patients with the best chances of success in long-term recovery, BrightView is partnering with Roundtrip to help empower patients to stay engaged in their recovery." said Dr. Navdeep Kang, Chief Clinical Officer of BrightView Health. "Roundtrip's experience in the outpatient setting in addition to their track record at significantly reducing patient no-shows and engaging patients in healthcare means they can deliver for our staff and our patients."

"We are truly excited to be making such a significant impact in the Buckeye state," said Mark Switaj, CEO of Roundtrip. "Signing multiple healthcare pillar institutions not only expands our presence in Ohio but is a tremendous step forward for creating greater care access for all Ohioans."

About Roundtrip

Roundtrip is the leading digital transportation marketplace for better health outcomes. We provide a simple, comprehensive patient ride ordering software that makes available a community of ride providers who complete the transport. The company is leading the industry in reducing patient no-shows through improved ride management.

Roundtrip is built for healthcare professionals — care coordinators, social workers, nurses, and other transport requestors — and offers easy-to-use online and mobile platforms that connect patients with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Roundtrip is a comprehensive solution that supports all levels of transport: medical cars, wheelchair vans, stretcher vehicles, ALS/BLS ambulances, all payers, and all trips delivered when and where they are needed.

To learn more about Roundtrip, please visit roundtriphealth.com

Media inquiries can be channeled to [email protected]

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 20 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology.

To learn more, please visit UHhospitals.org

About BrightView

BrightView provides outpatient treatment in Ohio and Kentucky for substance use disorder (SUD). Patients and partners can call 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day to schedule an appointment or assessment at any BrightView location. Because effective treatment for addiction often requires immediate care walk-ins are accepted weekdays until 3pm. For patients suffering from withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours on average from the time they walk in the door to receive the medication they need, complete their very first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.

BrightView's compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for both physical and emotional healing. BrightView is about respect for each patient, positive reinforcement, and long-term wellness.

To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com

