Roundup: The South's Best Fall Events

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- So often fall travel focuses on more northern climes, but destinations across the South know how to celebrate the season in their own "cool" ways. You'll find changing leaves in many of these places, but autumn is also when these destinations host incredible festivals and events that bring together people and cultures … and lots and lots of pumpkins. This fall, MBPR encourages you to follow the birds and head south to see what all the fuss – and fun – is about.

Dollywood's Harvest Festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

September 9 through October 28

As the leaves change to their autumnal glory in the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood transforms its theme park into a celebration of fall during its Harvest Festival, presented by Humana. At this time of year, Dollywood features colossal pumpkins that weigh 800 to 1,500 pounds; Dolly Parton-inspired sights like a larger-than-life guitar (made of pumpkins!) that plays "Tennessee Mountain Home" and a tree where Dolly's voice narrates the changing of the seasons in the Smokies; live musical performances including Southern gospel, bluegrass and country tunes; more than 50 world-class rides and attractions; and delicious fall-themed treats featuring pumpkin and apple flavors. At night the park transforms into "Great Pumpkin LumiNights," presented by Covenant Health, and guests can view more than 12,000 illuminated pumpkins that have been carved into whimsical creatures.

International Festival in Bowling Green, Kentucky

September 28

Bowling Green is Kentucky's third-largest city, and it's considered a diversity epicenter in large part because it's home to the state's refugee resettlement center. Because of this, a wide range of cultures is represented in the city, especially within the small business community. Those cultures come together every fall for the International Festival, a cultural extravaganza that draws attendees from near and far. Festival-goers wander through bustling streets adorned with colorful flags and vibrant stalls offering authentic dishes from all around the world. More than 40 food vendors specializing in international cuisine serve their specialties, presenting international menus that incorporate locally-sourced ingredients. Attendees can grab a bite to eat while enjoying dynamic performances showcasing music, dance, and artistic expressions from a variety of cultures.

40th Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters' Festival on Alabama's Beaches

November 7 through 17

The Frank Brown International Songwriters' Festival brings together nearly 200 of the unsung heroes of the music business from all over the world for a 10-day festival. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the event takes place at venues along the Alabama-Florida state line. Attendees can enjoy close-up and personal concert experiences (most of which are free!) while learning the stories behind many award-winning songs. The festival is named for Frank Brown, the former night watchman at the famed Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar, a great American roadhouse that straddles the state line. Songwriters play at the Flora-Bama, where it all began, and in approximately two dozen other locations across the beach communities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, and Perdido Key and Pensacola, Florida.

Big Boy's Main Street Cook Off and Thibodeauxville Fall Festival in Louisiana's Cajun Bayou

November 8 and 9

Two of the biggest fall events in Louisiana's Cajun Bayou occur on the same weekend, which means that visitors get double the fall, double the fun, and double the food! Indulge in mouthwatering Cajun cuisine prepared by more than two dozen chef-led teams that work to showcase the area's culinary heritage at Big Boy's Main Street Cook Off. From savory gumbo ("sweater weather" in other parts of the country constitutes "gumbo weather" here on the bayou) to tasty jambalaya, there's an array of vibrant tastes. Just as stomachs start to growl again, a new day brings the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival. People come to this free and award-winning event to enjoy Cajun food, art vendors, a car show and ... ducks? Yep … the festival is best known for its rubber ducky race!

SOURCE MBPR