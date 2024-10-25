ROUNDY'S SUPERMARKET TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

Teamsters Local 200 Members Receive Substantial Pay Raises, Secure Benefits

OCONOMOWOC, Wis., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After successful negotiations, members of Teamsters Local 200 and Roundy's Supermarket have overwhelmingly ratified an agreement that includes substantial wage increases, improved health care coverage, enhanced vacation accrual and funeral leave, and better standards for discipline.

"In my almost 24 years of being a member of Teamsters Local 200, this contract is the best I've ever seen," said Jason Ford, a negotiating committee member. "From the wage increase, to keeping our insurance as is and being able to use our sick time without penalty, we've gained the items we fought for on behalf of our members for the next five years. I'm proud to have been a part of this negotiating committee."

Roundy's, a Kroger-owned warehouse that supplies 150 stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, employs 750 Teamsters at their facility in Oconomowoc.

"Throughout negotiations – some days longer than others – I believe the committee stood our ground and was able to demonstrate what it means to be a Teamster," said Jesse Combs, a member of the Local 200 negotiating committee. "Our members were very proactive and prepared for any outcome. I am very proud of the work that was done and am proud to be a steward representing my fellow Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 200 represents workers throughout the greater Milwaukee region in a variety of industries. For more information, visit teamsterslocal200.com

