Rouse Services celebrates record-breaking customer growth in 2022

The Ritchie Bros.-owned company will launch its new inventory management system, Fleet Manager, at CONEXPO/CON-AGG in Las Vegas, NV next week

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Rouse Services is a leader in construction equipment market intelligence, with a 100+ years of industry expertise, along with unrivaled data precision, and first-class customer service. In 2022 the company added 60 new rental companies and dealers to its customer base, conducted appraisals of $50+ billion of equipment across North America and the UK, added new benchmark reports for material handling equipment, and introduced customizable reporting and API endpoints for customers.

Next week at CONEXPO/CON-AGG in Las Vegas, Rouse Services and its parent company Ritchie Bros. will launch a new inventory management system for customers called Fleet Manager. This interactive tool provides users real-time valuation insights alongside self-serve access to Ritchie Bros.' sales channels: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and Ritchie List.

"Today's used equipment market is ever-changing, making it more important than ever to stay informed and act fast," said Doug Rusch, Managing Director (Sales), Rouse Services. "Our new Fleet Manager tool is built to support customers throughout the entire equipment lifecycle, with daily insights you can act on. We have learned a lot from past iterations of our IMS tools and have made improvements, including an easier fleet upload process thanks to Rouse's modern AI-powered capabilities, more robust pricing trends and analytics with data from Rouse and Ritchie Bros., and quick access to multiple sales solutions."

With Fleet Manager customers will have access to:

Current Ritchie Bros. market values & auction results

Machine-specific value adjustments

Equipment photo upload & storage

Powerful filtering capabilities

Configurable user roles

Desktop & mobile app access

Click & consign to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and Ritchie List

"We are pleased to offer the Fleet Manager tool to customers at no cost," added Mr. Rusch. "We also offer additional premium upgrades with expanded capabilities and insights, including with our RB Equipment Insights package that provides market values for retail and wholesale channels, a trade-in valuation tool, value opinion documentation for insurance claims, custom fields and filters, two-way ERP communication, Rouse Insights, and a sales performance benchmarking dashboard."

Learn more about Rouse Services, Fleet Manager, and the Equipment Insights tool in CONEXPO/CON-AGG

Rouse Services and Ritchie Bros. will introduce the new Fleet Manager tool in its booth (West Hall – W43001) at CONEXPO/CON-AGG in Las Vegas. Click here to schedule a demo at the Las Vegas show next week.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

About Rouse

Rouse is the leader in construction equipment market intelligence. In decades of service exclusively to the construction equipment industry, Rouse Services has built a legacy of deep expertise, unrivaled data precision, and unparalleled customer service. Today, Rouse is the gold standard for appraisals, used equipment sales support, and rental metrics benchmarking for customers throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Rouse's information service focuses on delivering timely equipment metrics with accuracy and reliability unmatched by anyone else in the industry.

