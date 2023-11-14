ROUTE 60 ARRIVES ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAY™ AND DVD TODAY

News provided by

TBN

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Embark on a Spectacular Journey Through the Heart of Israel with David Friedman and Mike Pompeo

"Visually stunning and compelling storytelling." -Mike Huckabee

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBN proudly announces the forthcoming home entertainment release of ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY, a cinematic masterpiece that documents the captivating journey of Ambassador David Friedman and Secretary Mike Pompeo as they traverse Route 60 in Israel—a road that carves its way through the heart of the Promised Land. The film is now available Digitally and on Blu-ray™ and DVD.

The film delivered an impressive $1.6 million in ticket sales opening weekend in over 1,000 theaters, ranking #5 at the box office during its two-day release, followed by an extension due to its success.

Find more information here.

Follow along as Ambassador David Friedman and Secretary Mike Pompeo trek through the Biblical spine of Israel, sometimes referred to as the "Path of the Patriarchs" and officially designated as "Route 60." A highway of deep historical significance while often the scene of unrest and violence, this 146-mile road of asphalt and concrete begins in Nazareth, Israel's largest Arab city, and ends in Beersheba, one of Israel's hi-tech centers. Running North to South, Route 60 connects ancient Israel with modern Israel, Jews and Christians with Muslims and Israelis with Palestinians.

This trek is far more than a two-lane highway.  It is a historic, sacred link to the roots of Judaism and Christianity and the stories of the Old and New Testaments. Follow world-changing diplomats David Friedman and Mike Pompeo as they go down this sacred road, treading the very ground Abraham, Jacob, King David, and Jesus once walked. Discover the history, witness the healing and realize the hope along Route 60, the Biblical Highway.

ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY will be readily available for purchase on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD starting November 14, 2023. Order your copy today on TBN's Shop and other retailers.

About TBN:

TBN is the world's most-watched faith-and-family broadcasting network, reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming in 17 languages on over 30 global networks. TBN, the original pioneer of faith-based television, is expanding into other marketplaces such as publishing and innovative digital content in various formats, all designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.

SOURCE TBN

