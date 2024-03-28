Route Deepens Its Commerce Tech Stack With New Integrations, Empowering Merchants to Streamline Their Customer Experience

Route is teaming up with Klaviyo, Salesforce, Status, Recharge, and Zendesk, empowering merchants to access a full tech stack for ecommerce in one place

LEHI, Utah, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Route , the leading post-purchase package tracking and protection solution, today announced it has teamed up with Klaviyo, Recharge, Salesforce, Status, and Zendesk to provide merchants with robust integration capabilities with the tools they use every day. These new integrations allow merchants to seamlessly integrate Route with their existing ecommerce systems, streamlining operations and optimizing customer experiences.

Zendesk Integration: Enables support teams to see Route claim details directly within the CX solution, agent dashboard, or customer ticket.

Status Integration: Merges Route tracking information and claims resolution in Status.

Klaviyo Integration: Ensures Route tracking information is automatically pulled into all order email communications.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud Cartridge: Easily integrates Route into the checkout process, streamlining order protection and tracking.

Recharge Integration: Ensures subscription orders are protected every time they ship.

Route powers shipment tracking, package protection, and carbon offsetting for 13,000 merchants. Its integrations with leading platforms, tech tools, and more than 1,100 carriers build upon Route's core post-purchase customer experience solutions, allowing merchants to connect all their systems and easily manage their online sales.

"We're excited to see what brands will do with our new integrations with Klaviyo, Recharge, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Status, and Zendesk," said Michael Yamartino, CEO of Route. "These companies all do different things, but they have one thing in common: they allow merchants of all sizes to punch above their weight, so they can create customer experiences that compete with the biggest companies in the world."

One company already reaping the benefits is Wellbel , which leverages Route's integration with Recharge to ensure support for their customers subscribing to supplement plans. This partnership safeguards every shipment and has transformed how the company operates. Wellbel has seen a 6.5% increase in customers choosing Route package protection at checkout and achieved a customer support average first response time of six minutes – proving that Route has helped them elevate their entire customer experience.

"It's truly a joy teaming up with a company whose values align seamlessly with ours, prioritizing customer satisfaction," said Diana Yadegar, Co-Founder of Wellbel. "Working with Route has been a breeze — the integration is seamless, and their support is always there when we need it."

Route has been working with select brands, including Moon Juice and TeeTurtle, as early adopters of these integrations. Interested brands can visit route.com/integrations to learn more.

