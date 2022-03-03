Route Optimization Software Market to Record a 17.65% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Advanced Route Optimization that Strengthens Shippers, LSPs & Carriers to Boost Market | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the global route optimization software market growth is advanced route optimization that strengthens shippers, LSPs, and carriers. The route optimization software is used in a variety of industries, including retail and e-commerce, 3PL service providers, home services, retail, consumer products and goods (CPG), and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Advanced route optimization considers internal and external data for uninterrupted freight management from origin to destination. The route optimization capability within the TMS validates freights location, identifies potential risks, generates reports to uncover insights, and provides analytics that allows the user to manage or prevent risks. Such factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global route optimization software market growth is the security concerns, as the software is used in many industries including retail, e-commerce, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The retail and e-commerce sectors account for the lion's share of the route optimization software industry. The program assists businesses in avoiding costly delivery blunders by guaranteeing proper client addresses, tracking delivery personnel, and keeping consumers updated on the delivery progress. VRPTWs must be resolved everywhere, including bank, postal, restaurant, and grocery deliveries, as well as school bus routing and security patrol services. The risk of package loss or damage or theft is most in such cases. This is expected to limit the adoption of the software, thereby negatively impacting the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The route optimization software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc., AMCS Group, Aptean Group of Companies, BluJay Solutions Inc., Caliper Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., FLS GmbH, IFS World Operations AB, Microlise Group Plc, Nomadia, OptimoRoute Inc., ORTEC B.V, Prism Visual Software Inc., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Route4Me Inc., Routific Solutions Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wise Systems Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment , the market is classified as cloud-based and on-premise.

The route optimization software market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for cloud-based route optimization software will drive the growth of the market in focus in the coming years. This is attractive to businesses that perform route planning functions from multiple distribution centers and want to centralize or coordinate these functions without being tied to physical access points.



, the market is classified as cloud-based and on-premise. The route optimization software market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for cloud-based route optimization software will drive the growth of the market in focus in the coming years. This is attractive to businesses that perform route planning functions from multiple distribution centers and want to centralize or coordinate these functions without being tied to physical access points. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , the Middle East , and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market. 57% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for route optimization software in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa , Europe , and South America. The significant increase in the demand for route optimization software to ensure a continuous and timely supply of services will facilitate the route optimization software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Route Optimization Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.65 Performing market contribution North America at 57% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AMCS Group, Aptean Group of

Companies, BluJay Solutions Inc., Caliper Corp.,

Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group

Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.,

FLS GmbH, IFS World Operations AB, Microlise Group

Plc, Nomadia, OptimoRoute Inc., ORTEC B.V, Prism

Visual Software Inc., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr

AG, Route4Me Inc., Routific Solutions Inc., Trimble

Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wise Systems

Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast

period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aptean Group of Companies

Exhibit 89: Aptean Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aptean Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aptean Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.4 FLS GmbH

Exhibit 92: FLS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: FLS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: FLS GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Nomadia

Exhibit 95: Nomadia - Overview



Exhibit 96: Nomadia - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Nomadia - Key offerings

10.6 OptimoRoute Inc.

Exhibit 98: OptimoRoute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: OptimoRoute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: OptimoRoute Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 ORTEC B.V

Exhibit 101: ORTEC B.V - Overview



Exhibit 102: ORTEC B.V - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: ORTEC B.V - Key offerings

10.8 Prism Visual Software Inc.

Exhibit 104: Prism Visual Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Prism Visual Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Prism Visual Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Route4Me Inc.

Exhibit 107: Route4Me Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Route4Me Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Route4Me Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Routific Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 110: Routific Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Routific Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Routific Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 113: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Wise Systems Inc.

Exhibit 117: Wise Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Wise Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Wise Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

