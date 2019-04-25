Route sees record growth, adds Qualtrics vet to join as CTO

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Route, a post-purchase customer experience platform, has announced significant growth in just a few months since launch. The company has also announced the addition of Ryan Debenham, formerly of Qualtrics, as CTO to lead further expansion.

Within a few short months of their launch in mid-January, Route has seen record-breaking growth, obtaining 625 clients and has grown their team by over 400%.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Route to improve the post-sale experience e-commerce merchants give to customers," said John Mayfield from Peak Venture Capital with whom Route closed an early seed stage venture round in January. "Their phenomenal growth of acquiring over 600 customers in the first three months makes them one of the fastest growing companies we have ever seen."

Route's expansion of their Utah based headquarters includes building out a bigger engineering team, lead by Qualtrics vet Ryan Debenham as CTO. "The momentum behind the company right now is exhilarating. Ryan is an incredible addition to our growing team that not only has the experience with high growth companies but also has a track record of building out world-class development teams and products. More than anyone we could have found, Ryan shares our same vision around the product and the ability to help build out our expanding team of engineers in Utah," says Evan Walker, Founder and CEO of Route.

Prior to joining Route, Debenham was a Director of Engineering at Qualtrics, helping scale the engineering team from 30 to over 500 in five years. His contributions at Qualtrics included personally building out several engineering departments of more than 70 people, leading the AI division, and improving the platform scale by more than 100x.

"I am thrilled to join Route and help build the technology and team that will enable people to see, share, and discover the world's products. Route has a business model and vision that rivals the best tech companies in the world. Combined with an outstanding team, I believe that Route is one of Utah's most interesting early-stage tech startups," said Debenham.

About Route:

Route is a one-click premium shopping experience for online ordering and the only way to view all of your online orders, from any merchant, visually in one place. Online shoppers can insure and visually track everything they order online in one centralized app. E-commerce merchants from boutique brands to household names can add Route to their website enabling one-click solutions for their customers for shipping insurance, visual package tracking, and one-click claim handling. With offices in both Silicon Slopes, Utah (HQ) and Santa Monica, California.

