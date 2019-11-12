RouteTrust Expands Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RouteTrust (RouteTrst, LLC) is excited to announce David Shifley has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Shifley has spent over 20 years in technology development with extensive leadership experience in the telecommunications industry. He will be responsible for implementing the corporate technology vision, including management of the software development roadmap, overseeing outsourced development projects, and cultivating relationships with RouteTrust clients.

"At RouteTrust we are excited about our products and the future of telecommunications management. David is an experienced veteran who shares in our excitement. His leadership and management skills will support our continued growth, and the pace at which we deliver on our vision." – Russell Bierschbach, CEO

"We share a technical vision that revolves around the creation of next gen tools, specifically in data analytics and machine learning in a cloud native environment. RouteTrust has a pioneering culture that pushes the envelope and will make a real difference for industry participants." – David Shifley, CTO

About RouteTrust

RouteTrust is an enablement company offering a Platform as a Service technology suite designed to automate and simplify the day-to-day operations of enterprise and wholesale telecom clients. RouteTrust's platform can be licensed individually, or as a part of a fully integrated, cloud-based, Class IV Soft Switch. RouteTrust specializes in automating repetitive functions, simplifying complex tasks, customizing user capabilities to match business practices, and providing actionable insight for faster decision making. The RouteTrust team has decades of experience in telecom operations and technology development. Whether it's call processing, data management, or API consolidation, the RouteTrust team makes systems that make a difference.

Contact:

Michael Rothchild

800-701-3001

mike@routetrust.com

SOURCE RouteTrust