RouteTrust to Participate in 833 Auction

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RouteTrust (RouteTrst, LLC) is pleased to announce its intent to participate in the FCC mandated 833 Toll-Free Number Auction. The 833 Auction, scheduled for December 17, 2019, was established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in September 2018 to modernize the assignment of Toll-Free Numbers (TFNs) and fairly distribute highly sought after TFNs in the 833 area code.

"RouteTrust strives to contribute to our clients' success. We engage our clients to understand their needs and we work to be in the best position to help them succeed. The 833 Auction is a major milestone in telecommunications and how phone number assets are valued. We are excited to participate in this milestone auction. This is the first opportunity in history for companies to own and fully control the vanity toll free number that empowers their marketing efforts." – Michael Rothchild, COO

About RouteTrust

RouteTrust is a Platform as a Service provider creating technology designed to automate and simplify the day-to-day operations of enterprise and wholesale telecom clients. RouteTrust's platform can be licensed individually, or as a part of a fully integrated, cloud-based, Class IV Soft Switch. RouteTrust specializes in automating repetitive functions, simplifying complex tasks, customizing user capabilities to match business practices, and providing actionable insight for faster decision making. The RouteTrust team has decades of real-world experience in telecom operations and technology development. Whether it's call processing, data management, or API consolidation, the RouteTrust team makes systems that make a difference.

