ROUTING - the theme of BASF's 2024-2025 Automotive Color Trends collection

ROUTING inspired by communication technology

Redefined palettes with new nuances to reds, blacks, metallics, and more

Sustainability and functionality at the core

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, designers from BASF's Coatings division create a new collection of colors to inspire automotive designers around the globe. "ROUTING", the title of the 2024-2025 Automotive Color Trends, refers to the concept of "routing" in communication technology which signifies how information is transmitted.

BASF’s 2024-2025 Automotive Color Trends collection

"In our trend observations, we have identified the way we communicate and handle information with human or non-human intelligence as a strong driver for trend developments," said Mark Gutjahr, global head of Automotive Color Design at BASF. "Communication is lively, ever-changing, and mutually receptive – just like colors."

Reflecting the evolving nature of communication

ROUTING reflects the evolving nature of communication through a diverse palette of colors, backed up by key statements from BASF's design experts.

This year's trends feature new reds with intense purple shades, signifying a shift from darker and blueish reds. The dark achromatic colors have been energized by intense color effects, offering dynamism beyond solid black. Fine metallic effects are particularly characterized by strong effects on the surface, which give metallics new radiance. The spectrum of pastel colors continues to diversify, for example in beige and light green tones already available in the market, as well as in unusual intermediate tones. Sustainability and functionality remain core themes in ROUTING, with colors developed using renewable, recycled, and bio-based materials, and optimized for sensor-based driving systems.

As automotive OEM customers rely on the BASF color trends for designing automotive colors for their future models, end customers may witness the new direction on the road or in their driveways within the next three to five model years.

HOLDING SWAY in Americas – where dual hues appear to synthesize as one

In the Americas, HOLDING SWAY is a prominent color that signifies the merging of dual hues and cooperative energies. This color features an intense purple shade with strong blueish shift effect.

"In various facets of society, diverse influences come together and inspire innovative solutions for products. By creating connections and bridging opposites, new opportunities and spaces emerge for the way people consume, communicate, and experience mobility," elaborates Lizzie-Marie, Lead Color Designer for the Americas. "In HOLDING SWAY, the value of transparent and cooperative energies merging to form innovative paths are symbolized."

HARBINGER'S INK in EMEA – a deep black hue enlightened by sustainability

In EMEA, HARBINGER'S INK emerges as a powerful key color based on the awareness that natural resources are finite. With a unique and unseen sparkle effect, this strong black color is enhanced by the combination of carbon-negative and renewable components, as well as biodegradable pigments.

"HARBINGER'S INK represents the crucial integration of environmental responsibility into automotive design," explains Gutjahr. "It signs the deal for a direct connection from a strong color position to a sustainable concept."

SCINTILLATION in Asia Pacific – Metallic and sustainable concepts on a new path

SCINTILLATION stands out in Asia Pacific with its smart warm gray and liquid metal effect designed by a novel, low-emission basecoat technology. This color implies the future affinity between human and non-human intelligence, and enhances the brand value of high-end vehicles and their quality and sustainability.

"SCINTILLATION captures the region's drive for refined yet forward-looking design," notes Chiharu Matsuhara, head of Automotive Color Design for Asia Pacific. "It aligns with the region's focus on creating high-quality, sustainable automotive solutions that resonate with both technological advancement and enduring values."

For more information, including photos for download, visit: ROUTING 2024-2025 (basf-coatings.com)

About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. This portfolio is supplemented by "Beyond Paint Solutions", which enable new applications with innovative surfaces. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2023, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €4.4 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination – Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $20.5 billion in 2023. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €68.9 billion in 2023. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

