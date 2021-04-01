Routinify Forms the Routinify Advisory Council with Dr. Keith Brunt and Stephanie Knight as Initial Members

DENVER, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Routinify, the technology-based, remote healthcare solutions company, announced today the formation of the Routinify Advisory Council, along with its two inaugural members: Dr. Keith Brunt and Stephanie Knight.

Routinify's comprehensive care solutions, including its WellAssist™ telecare service program, and its partners' services often reach beyond those individuals and organizations that the company works with directly. As such, the Routinify Advisory Council is designed to provide Routinify's Board of Directors with more direct access to the company's constituents. The council will include members of the medical and research communities; individuals with operational backgrounds in home and congregate care environments; representatives from the non-profit and community sectors; as well as caregivers, family members and aging adults who may use the service directly. Together, the Routinify Advisory Council will continue to refine Routinify's telecare and remote monitoring solutions and help further serve the extensive needs of the senior care market.

"Excellence in the medical technology space requires translating, not only the obvious needs, but also the non-obvious needs. Only by actively listening to the diverse users and recipients of this technology, and using their input to guide corporate decision-making and prioritization, can this goal be achieved for investors," said Ms. Knight. "As an invested member of this council, I will continue to work as a champion for these users and to ensure that the improvements in outcomes best serve those most in need of the products and services enabled by Routinify."

The council is expected to consist of five to six core individuals, including Ms. Knight and Dr. Brunt. Stephanie Knight brings her years of experience as a non-profit executive director working in older adult programs across Colorado. She also will provide an imperative community perspective and will work directly with Routinify to address the career and wage disparity for women and minorities in homecare and associated fields.

Dr. Keith Brunt is a medical researcher and an associate professor in the department of pharmacology at Dalhousie University Faculty of Medicine, one of Canada's oldest universities, and a current board member of Routinify Canada. Dr. Brunt will draw upon his experience in the medical research field and his connections with three additional teams currently conducting research with the Routinify platform.

Dr. Brunt added, "Translational medicine is something to which I have dedicated my career. I look forward to serving on this advisory council and helping to ensure success by translating experiences, desires, and expectations into optimal returns to those in need of the product and services enabled by Routinify and by those utilizing and managing these medical innovations."

The formation of Routinify's Advisory Council comes in addition the company's recent announcement of its direct-to-consumer launch, which itself complements the organization's $15 billion business-to-business model. Last year, Routinify received a $1.5 million equity investment from Resolute Capital Partners, the private equity firm which helps to facilitate the growth of proven and high-potential, early-stage companies in the areas of fintech, regtech, and healthtech.

About Routinify

Routinify was founded to help aging people live safe, healthy and happy lives. Routinify's WellAssist™ platform and products empower people living at home or in managed care facilities by employing easy-to-use wearable technology and smart displays to monitor and assess things like mobility, heart rate, hydration and social engagement, while also serving as a reminder to the aging person to take their medications. This information can be shared with families and caregivers to provide a 24/7 view of an aging person's health and wellbeing.

To find out more, visit www.routinify.com.

Contact: Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

714-795-1054

[email protected]

SOURCE Routinify

Related Links

http://www.routinify.com

