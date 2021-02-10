Routinify Plans Direct-To-Consumer Launch and Names Caroline Avent Sales Director

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Routinify, the technology-based, remote healthcare solutions company, announced today its plans to launch a direct-to-consumer telehealth product in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company announced that Caroline Avent has been hired as sales director and will manage the sales of its new consumer product. In her new position, Avent will assume a variety of responsibilities, including developing and executing Routinify's sales strategy for the new direct-to-consumer initiative, as well as strategies and operations for their other unique and comprehensive telecare solutions. Avent will also oversee the company's sales force.

Avent joins a team of sales and marketing professionals who continue to refine Routinify's go-to-market strategy as it prepares to release its first direct-to-consumer technology later this quarter. This initiative will complement the company's estimated $15 billion business-to-business model and will help further validate the extensive needs of the senior care market, while also providing an important lead-generation tool for its in-home care partners.

"We could not be more pleased to have someone of Caroline's talent and ability join us here at Routinify," said Pat Kelly, CEO and founder. "In today's environment, telehealth solutions are more important than ever before, and Routinify offers a novel platform that can, not only help improve the quality of life for aging adults and their caregivers, but also offers a new avenue for marketing, sales and operations opportunities for both homecare and healthcare providers. We're dedicated to bringing this technology to all who can benefit from it, and with Caroline's skill and expertise, we're confident that we can do just that."

A sales veteran with over a decade of experience, Avent joins Routinify after serving as the commercial sales manager at Novel where she managed nearly 200,000 square feet of commercial real estate for one of Denver's largest coworking companies and regularly outperformed Novel's revenue target. Prior to Novel, she pioneered the sales strategy for the mobile SaaS platform, Hausmart, greatly expanding the organization's national footprint. Avent has also won numerous awards for leadership development, including the top sales training program in the country, and her personal sales performance.

Ms. Avent added, "I am extremely pleased and excited to have the opportunity to work with Routinify, a company that has already had tremendous success through its partnerships with several homecare and healthcare groups throughout the Denver area, including the University of Denver's research study on lifestyle telemedicine. I look forward to further promoting this much-needed telecare solution that cannot only improve the lives of its users, but also help to solve some of the healthcare industries most-pressing problems."

Ms. Avent holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in advertising and communication from the University of Alabama, in addition to degrees in psychology and studio art from Washington and Lee University in Virginia. She regularly volunteers at Angelica's village in Denver as a high school and college tutor.

About Routinify

Routinify was founded to help aging people live safe, healthy and happy lives. Routinify's WellAssist™ platform and products empower people living at home or in managed care facilities by employing easy-to-use wearable technology and smart displays to monitor and assess things like mobility, heart rate, hydration and social engagement, while also serving as a reminder to the aging person to take their medications. This information can be shared with families and caregivers to provide a 24/7 view of an aging person's health and wellbeing.

