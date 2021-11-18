Rove Enters the Massachusetts Cannabis Market with Award-winning Vapes

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, legacy cannabis manufacturer Rove has launched its award-winning cannabis products into dispensaries across Massachusetts, from Boston to Springfield. Produced locally, six Black Box vape SKUs are now available, including High Times Massachusetts Cup award-winner Skywalker, with another seven SKUs launching this winter. In 2022, Rove will also launch live resin, infused pre-rolls and other award-winning products into the Massachusetts market.

Woman holds Rove's Black Box vape pen

With an annual sales revenue of $30MM, Rove remains one of few bootstrapped, legacy cannabis manufacturers. Its growth to-date is entirely due to its customers. Rove's dedication to best-in-class cannabis is evident in a quality commitment included on every product: a QR code on each package details terpene content, and guarantees authenticity and safety.

Made locally by Massachusetts residents, all of Rove's Massachusetts products are handmade and contain no fillers. Each product is formulated in-house by Rove's esteemed R&D team. Licensing partner Cloud Creamery, the state's only cannabis-infused ice cream manufacturer, facilitated Rove's Massachusetts market-entry. Retailers include Columbia Care, Diem, Solar Therapeutics, Dazed and more. Local cannabis enthusiasts can now purchase Rove's Black Box vape pens in a variety of flavors including Skywalker, Kush, Bellini, Drema, Punch, Waui and holiday strain Apple Pie.

While new to Massachusetts, Rove originally launched in California and has become the number-one-selling vape brand in Nevada. It is seeing exponential growth in new markets Michigan, Oklahoma and Arizona. In addition to vapes, Rove produces flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and hemp CBD products. The brand's celebrity following includes household name professional athletes, culture-setting reality stars and others. In addition to the recent High Times Massachusetts cup award, Rove distinctions include first place wins at the Emerald Cup, High Times Cup, Las Vegas Cannabis Awards and more.

Rove President Paul Jacobson says of the new launch, "Massachusetts marks Rove's east coast entry. The reception we have already received has been so positive, and we can't wait to continue adding to our product lineup." He continues that, "What's been amazing to see is how much our Black Box vapes have connected with people in the city, of course, but we've been so grateful to see so many suburban and exurban regions have been loving our vapes."

About Rove

Rove means to wander, and was envisioned in 2016 to encourage enthusiasts to enjoy cannabis while searching for new experiences. Headquartered in California, Rove is a multi-state cannabis manufacturer operating in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arizona, Michigan and Massachusetts. All Rove products are specially crafted by its in-house product development team and designed to provide the best quality, best tasting, and safest experience to consumers. Rove is the first cannabis manufacturer to implement a QR code-scanning mobile app to ensure authenticity and provide information on cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as ensure any given product is free from pesticides and foreign material.

Media Contact:

Margaux Lushing

(424) 256-6776

[email protected]

SOURCE Rove