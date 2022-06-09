Rove Enters the Missouri Cannabis Market With Award-winning Vapes

LOS ANGELES , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national cannabis manufacturer Rove launches its award-winning cannabis vape products into dispensaries across Missouri. Produced locally using a solventless CO2 extraction, 10 SKUs of Rove vapes are now available across the region, with more SKUs on the way this summer. All 10 Rove SKUs available in Missouri are strains of Rove's award-winning Black Box vape pens. Flavors now available to Missouri cannabis enthusiasts include indica strains Kush and Skywalker, hybrid strain Dream, and sativa strains Punch and Waui. Missouri Black Box vape pens are available in three sizes: .35 gram, half-gram and one-gram disposables. A QR code on each package details terpene content, and guarantees authenticity and safety.

Produced locally in Stockton, Rove's Missouri products are handmade and contain no fillers. Each product is formulated in-house by Rove's best-in-class R&D team, including highly skilled, Missouri-based lab techs. Rove's proprietary CO2 extracted oils are the result of the brand's many years of innovation, national expansion and access to next-generation, clean manufacturing technology. Licensing partner and vertically integrated cannabis manufacturer Shango facilitated the Missouri market entry for Rove and is currently stocking Rove at three of its local dispensaries. Additional dispensary partners include Bloc Dispensaries, who is carrying Rove at five dispensaries, and Green Light Dispensary, who is carrying Rove at 13 locations throughout the state.

The Black Box vape formulations now for sale in Missouri have been recognized with a long list of awards including first place wins at Emerald Cup, High Times Cup, Las Vegas Cannabis Awards and more. While new to Missouri, Rove has become the number-one-selling vape brand in Nevada and is seeing exponential growth in its second newest market of Massachusetts. It's also become an established brand in Oklahoma and Arizona. In addition to producing vape cartridges, Rove's house of brands also produces flower, concentrates, prerolls, hemp-CBD products and a new cannabis beverage. Brands within the Rove family include cannabis beverage Drink Loud, Featured Farms, Rove Remedies CBD and others. The brand's celebrity following includes NFL players, NBA players, MMA fighters, reality stars and more.

Rove President Paul Jacobson says of the new launch, "We've been lucky to recruit such a talented manufacturing and sales team in Missouri. Combined with our best-in-class, national R&D team who have been innovating in clean cannabis and supply chain transparency from legalization's start, I feel, makes this our most exciting new market yet. We can't wait to connect with the Missouri cannabis community."

Rove means to wander, and was envisioned in 2016 to encourage enthusiasts to enjoy cannabis while searching for new experiences. Headquartered in California, Rove is a multi-state cannabis manufacturer operating in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arizona, Michigan, Massachusetts and Missouri. All Rove products are specially crafted by its in-house product development team and designed to provide the best quality, best tasting, and safest experience to consumers. Rove is the first cannabis manufacturer to implement a QR code-scanning mobile app to ensure authenticity and provide information on cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as ensure any given product is free from pesticides and foreign material.

