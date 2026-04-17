Rove Expands Ice Packs Line With Three New, Triple-Infused Pre-Roll Strains Ahead of 4/20

Potent New Flavors Roll Out Across Six States Just in Time for 420

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium cannabis brand Rove , known for its award-winning Diamond Vapes and triple-infused Ice Packs pre-rolls , is launching three new Ice Packs strains just in time for 420. Ice Packs have become Rove's fastest growing category, with sales growth increasing 500% from Q1 of 2024 until Q1 of 2026.

Rove's new Ice Packs pre-rolls strains Kiwi Kush, Strawberry Cough, Frosted Melon

Inspired by customer feedback and an effort to launch the perfect strain for the spring season, new strains being released today include Strawberry Cough, Kiwi Kush and Frosted Melon. Available today across 11 of Rove's 16 total states, the new Ice Packs strains are available at select dispensaries, with store availability listed on Rove's store-locator .

Rove's Ice Packs are the world's first triple-infused pre-roll, made with premium-grade flower that is fully infused with THCA diamonds and solventless ice-hash rosin. For ultimate potency, each award-winning pre-roll is expertly rolled and then coated with ice hash, resulting in Rove's signature super-smooth, ultra-potent experience. Ice Packs are available in a 3g five-pack, 3.6g six-pack, 1.5g three-pack and single 1g.

Founded in California in 2016, Rove continues to set the standard for modern, premium and potent cannabis experiences.

"Our Ice Packs started with a goal to create a pre-roll that delivers the same potency, flavor and experience as our vaporizers. Consumer demand has validated that approach, and these three new strains feel like a timely expression of our infused pre-rolls for spring," shares Rove VP and Co-founder Phil Hon. "Kiwi Kush, Strawberry Cough and Frosted Melon have bright flavor profiles, suited to warm weather and the lead up to 420."

Among the most awarded cannabis brands in the United States, Rove's accolades include two first-place wins in the 2026 Best in Grass and top placements at the Maryland Leaf Bowl, Las Vegas Cannabis Awards, North Canna Cup and GreenState Consumers' Choice Awards. Rove was also named a 2026 Best Cannabis Company to Work For by Cannabis Business Times for the second consecutive year, and Co-Founder Jo Jacobson was included in Inc.'s Female Founders 500.

About Rove

Rove, celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026, means to wander. Headquartered in California, Rove is a multi-state cannabis manufacturer operating in California, Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, Ohio, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey and Washington. Rove is the first cannabis manufacturer to implement a QR code-scanning mobile app to ensure authenticity and provide information on cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as ensure any given product is free from pesticides and foreign material. All Rove products are crafted by an in-house product development team and designed to provide the best quality, best tasting and safest cannabis experience.

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SOURCE Rove