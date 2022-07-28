Rove Launches Ice Hash Live Rosin, the Cleanest Full-flower Experience Made from Hand-Pressed Cannabis

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rove Premier, a new-for-2022 suite of cannabis products from legacy and national cannabis manufacturer Rove, today announces the release of Ice Hash Live Rosin. This rosin launch is the latest innovation from Rove, known for transparency in sourcing and forward-looking manufacturing techniques. Ice Hash Live Rosin is a solventless extract produced through a heritage process utilizing only ice, heat, pressure and water. New Ice Hash Live Rosin by Rove is available now in California, in three strains and two formats. Other Rove markets will begin to carry Ice Hash Live Rosin later in 2022.

The Ice Hash Live Rosin user experience is consistent with Rove's award-winning legacy vapes, upgraded with a premium, terpene-rich, flower high. Made from 100% cannabis, without any chemicals or additives, the Live Rosin is produced in a rare, artisan process. Fresh-frozen cannabis trichomes are separated from the plant using an ice-bath process to produce top-grade, 5-6 star ice hash. The ice hash is cold-pressed by hand to produce a terpene-rich rosin, and then cold-cured for two weeks to produce the perfect texture for dabbing. The resulting rosin is never refined, and is either sent to shelves as a dabbable concentrate or placed through a slow-melt process for another 96 hours to become ready to vape. Truly a 100% solventless process, there are no solvents used at any point in production.

Rove President Paul Jacobson says, "Our new Ice Hash Live Rosin takes this traditional process of cold-pressing cannabis and supercharges it with best-in-class sourcing and years of commitment to cutting edge technology to offer the most authentic, enjoyable cannabis experience possible. Our new Live Rosin products really are the most authentic, cleanest full-flower cannabis experience."

New Ice Hash strains include an indica called Tropaya, a sativa called Chocolope and a hybrid called Fatso. Available formats include a one-gram solventless, dab-ready concentrate and a half-gram, pen-ready vape. The brand suggests the concentrate is best enjoyed using Rove's proprietary, low-temperature 510 thread rosin cartridge that the company spent over six years continuously optimizing, and allows the thicker live rosin material to flow easily into the atomizer for a premium cannabis experience. All Rove Ice Hash Live Rosin products are produced using fresh-frozen and single-sourced whole flower.

Rove Premier is a step into the future of genetics, sourcing hand-picked exotics from around the world and developing exclusive, limited strain-runs for a next-level cannabis experience.

Rove means to wander, and was envisioned in 2016 to encourage enthusiasts to enjoy cannabis while searching for new experiences. Headquartered in California, Rove is a multi-state cannabis manufacturer operating in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Massachusetts. All Rove products are crafted by an in-house product development team and designed to provide the best quality, best tasting and safest cannabis experience. Rove is the first cannabis manufacturer to implement a QR code-scanning mobile app to ensure authenticity and provide information on cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as ensure any given product is free from pesticides and foreign material.

