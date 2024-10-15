ROVE OPENS FIRST FULL-SERVICE EV CHARGING DESTINATION IN SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA

First-of-its-kind charging center features 40 EV chargers, support staff and amenities, including a fresh market. Post this

Born from personal and shared charging experiences, the all-new Rove—Santa Ana will set itself apart in size and experience. Sitting on more than one acre, this center hosts 40 direct-current (DC) fast chargers, including 28 Tesla V4 Superchargers and 12 of ABB's premium chargers with a combination of CCS and CHAdeMO plugs capable of reaching up to 350 kW. Rove is not just expanding charging access – it's reimagining it.

"Our team set out to create more than just a charging station. We designed a community destination, a place where our customers would feel at ease and supported," said Bill Reid, Chairman and CEO of Rove. "Whether you're a local commuter or an EV-dependent business, we're committed to providing a reliable, customer-centered and accessible experience."

"Rove is enhancing drivers' charging experience with premium amenities, addressing a key obstacle to broader EV adoption. To fulfill this promise, seamless charging is essential. At ABB E-mobility, we are proud to support Rove with charging solutions that drivers in southern California can count on for reliable fast-charging every time," said Brandt Hastings, ABB E-mobility President, North America.

An Elevated Charging Service

Unlike any other public charging experience, Rove combines fast charging, fresh foods, and friendly support in one location. The 3,000-square-foot market ReCharge by Gelson's will offer food, beverages, and other modern conveniences. At the same time, the 24/7 lounge provides free Wi-Fi, a comfortable space to work or relax and clean bathrooms as an added convenience. Between the daytime charging support staff and a nighttime security guard, Rove customers are never alone in the well-lit charging area.

"Opening this new concept is a milestone moment for us," said Ryan Adams, President & CEO of Gelson's. "After more than 70 years operating full-service markets, we're excited to team up with Rove to share our premium offerings with an expanded audience. Their support has been key in making this vision a reality. As we look to open more ReCharge locations with Rove, we're focused on giving customers more ways to access the quality products and customer service they've come to expect from Gelson's across Southern California."

Along with its first location opening, Rove is simultaneously launching its intuitive mobile app, which is not required to charge but includes a variety of helpful features:

Real-time charger availability

Charging session tracking for vehicle progress while drivers enjoy the amenities

Mobile orders for the ReCharge by Gelson's market

Purchase and manage vouchers for the Rove car wash

Looking Ahead

The opening of Rove—Santa Ana is just the beginning. Rove plans to develop ten more centers across Southern California by 2026.

For more information about this and future Rove charging centers, please visit www.rovecharging.com .

About Rove

Rove is a full-service charging station developer and operator in Southern California on a mission to offer the best EV charging electric vehicles (EVs). Using a customer-centric approach, Rove plans to build EV centers that transform EV charging experience and encourage EV ownership. Each location will host 40 direct-current fast chargers (DCFC), a fresh market, a car wash, a 24/7 lounge, and restrooms. For more information, please visit www.RoveCharging.com .

