Rover Labs Launches Rover CloudLIS, A Modern Cloud-based Laboratory Information System Designed to Simplify COVID-19 Test Registration, Tracking, and Reporting

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rover Labs, a diagnostics technology leader in end-to-end COVID testing, announced today the launch of Rover CloudLIS, a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based laboratory information system (LIS). Rover CloudLIS offers diagnostic laboratories and COVID-19 test manufacturers around the world a better way to track and report test results instantly at scale.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and new variants emerge, accurate and fast testing, along with easy-to-use test reporting, is paramount for safely returning to normal activities. CloudLIS works with both lab-based, point-of-care, and over-the-counter test systems to manage the entire COVID-19 testing workflow. From test kit provisioning through test registration and automatic confidential reporting of results, CloudLIS makes the process seamless for both test administrator and recipient.

At sample collection, the test administrator simply scans a QR code and completes a brief digital registration form. As soon as the lab technician processes the sample and determines the result, CloudLIS sends a secure link to the test recipient via email or text. Results can be accessed instantly without the need to log into a web site or download an app, and they can automatically be sent to government agencies to meet reporting and contract tracing requirements.

"In this day and age, there's no reason that test registration should involve manual data entry and error-prone email communication, especially when lives are at stake," said Mark Fasciano, Rover Labs co-founder and CEO. "A key part of our mission is to modernize COVID-19 testing software, bringing it to the cloud for universal access and reducing time and errors for labs, practitioners, and patients."

Rover Labs is proud to serve participants in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Initiative, which was launched in April 2020 to drive innovation in COVID-19 testing. CloudLIS is currently being customized for a rapid at-home nasal swab test developed by RADx vendor Mologic. For this test, the recipient simply snaps a photo of their result, which is uploaded to the cloud and generates an official email for demonstrating COVID status. Typically, at-home tests do not produce official reports or get shared with state agencies, so CloudLIS greatly enhances their ability to contain the pandemic.

"Mologic's commitment to low-cost, global access to diagnostic technology requires a simple, fast, and inexpensive method of test registration and results reporting," said Andrew Wheeler, US Contract Research Manager at Mologic. "We found that Rover CloudLIS provides the ability to meet both our users' needs and regulatory reporting standards."

In July, Mologic transitioned to a social enterprise after its acquisition by a group of philanthropic funds led by George Soros' Economic Development Fund with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This transformation gives Mologic the ability to reduce gaps in the provision of global diagnostics in low-income communities and regions that profit-focused business has failed to address. The integration of Rover CloudLIS with Mologic's antigen test allows for fast, easy, and inexpensive test registration and reporting to support the individual's need to quickly receive test results, as well as the global community's need to stop the spread of the virus.

Diagnostic labs and test manufacturers seeking to increase efficiency and reduce the costs of high-volume testing for COVID-19 can learn more about Rover CloudLIS at www.Rover-Labs.com.

About Rover Labs

Rover Labs provides end-to-end COVID saliva testing using Fluidigm® RT-PCR technology to the NY-metro area. With a focus on school testing, back-to-work, and large private gatherings, Rover Labs provides an efficient, cost-effective testing solution with simple and scalable test provisioning, registration, and results reporting through its cloud-based LIS system, Rover CloudLIS. Rover also customizes CloudLIS for third party labs and diagnostic system manufacturers. Rover Labs is strategically partnered with Rover Diagnostics, a spin-out of Columbia University, which participated in the NIH RADx program in 2020.

